Grand Island Senior High seniors were able to learn more about what they need to do to prepare for life after high school during a new event Wednesday.
The high school hosted the first-ever senior summit, where seniors were able to go to five different locations to receive information related to college and careers in a conference-like setting.
GISH Executive Principal Jeff Gilbertson said students received information on graduation, scholarships and financial aid at the summit. Another session discussed how to apply for college.
“We also have a skills fair to teach kids how to dress for success, how to conduct a job search, how to complete a job application and how to build your brand beyond writing a resume,” Gilbertson said.
He added the purpose of the summit was to give information to seniors all at once, rather than pulling them from class throughout the school year.
“It will actually create more instruction time later because we will not be pulling kids out of class for sessions on caps and gowns and those kinds of things,” Gilbertson said. “In the old reality, it used to be separate events throughout the year. This is a much more efficient way to do these things.”
GISH Academy Partnership Liaison Nicki Stoltenberg said the business and community partners who attended the skills fair portion Wednesday morning included the Nebraska Department of Labor, Men’s Warehouse, Kohl’s, Central Community College, Tally Creative, Chief Industries, First National Bank and the Center for Rural Affairs.
A number of these partners helped with mock interviews during the skills fair.
“It was very easy to get volunteers,” Stoltenberg said. “When it comes to coaching our kids on how to succeed, whether it is preparing them for college, preparing them for their careers or preparing them to be productive citizens of the community, the community has been great and willing to help us.”
At the skills fair, GISH special education teachers Alex Michel and Alex Fahey teamed up with representatives from Men’s Warehouse to present on how to dress properly for an interview, with the teachers showing how not to dress, and the businesspeople wearing appropriate attire.
Fahey said making a first impression is important; it’s usually students’ first step in getting a job.
“We just talk about the details, like your shoes matching your belt, having your hair look good and little things like giving a handshake at a job interview,” he said. “We kind of assume this is information students know already, but clearly the first time you talk about it, they realize what they shouldn’t wear to an interview. It is sort of an eye-opener for them.”
Michel echoed Fahey’s comments, saying it is important for students to learn to make a good first impression with a potential employer.
“It is possible that if you do not make a good first impression with the person you are interviewing with, you are probably not going to get the job that you want,” he said.
Senior Alec Paul said of all the things he learned about at the senior summit, he enjoyed the skills fair as it was more jobs-driven.
“They talked about your handshake and how you should dress. They also talked about (job) applications,” Paul said. “The skills fair highlighted various things that you need to keep in mind going into an interview. I just hope to be able to take away some different skills. I learned a couple questions I could ask an employer in an interview. Those should help me.”
He added he feels the summit educated him on end-of-the-year things he needs to do as a high school senior.
