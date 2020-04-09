The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education was able to hear a student’s perspective on how the district’s move to e-learning due to COVID-19 is going at its meeting Thursday night.
Due to the coronavirus, the meeting was held virtually via Zoom, but broadcast live to the public and the media on GIPS’ YouTube channel.
In her monthly report to the board, Grand Island Senior High senior Madison Lane, who serves as the board’s student representative, said the switch to e-learning has been interesting for both teachers and students. She said that as she messaged her classmates, they said a number of common things.
Lane said one thing her fellow seniors told her was that they have enjoyed being back into a routine, despite it not being in a traditional classroom setting. With that, she said her peers told her that they enjoy working at their own pace to complete assignments by a given deadline, rather than having to sit through a 90-minute block.
“We all still have the ability to contact our teachers,” Lane said. “They are doing well with having some time of Zoom office hours, they are all checking their emails and they are making sure that they are replying to everyone.”
Lane said the switch to e-learning came at a good time for GISH seniors who are collegebound as they are able to use it to start building personal accountability.
“When we go to college, we are not going to have mom or dad waking us up to go to class; that is something we will have to do ourselves,” she said. “I think the e-learning and not having our teachers physically with us is a good way to starting to build that skill within us.”
With the Advanced Placement College Board changing the format of the AP exam from a three-hour test with free-response answers, to a 45-mimute test with one to four origin questions depending on the class, Lane said AP classes at the high school have changed in the e-learning format.
“The classes have all cut out the last two months of topics, so all the AP teachers have no new content to cover,” she said. “All of our Zoom meetings and assignments have been review, as opposed to new content. The first week or two was new things because they had to wrap up some things they had to cover, but almost all AP classes are done covering new things.”
Since GIPS announced on April 1 that it plans to move to a virtual graduation ceremony, rather than holding an in-person ceremony, Lane said the opinions of seniors have been mixed. She said some seniors are upset with the alternative, while others are understanding of the situation.
Lane said she and other senior class officers plan to collaborate on a project to “bring a little more personal touch into the end of our year.” She said each GISH senior will have the opportunity to make a short video saying their goodbyes and thank-yous, and highlighting some of their favorite high-school moments that will then be compiled into a larger video.
Lane said the video will be posted the week of the virtual graduation ceremony planned for May 17 or streamed before the actual ceremony.
For the record
In other action, the GIPS board:
— Voted unanimously to approve a COVID-19 resolution that discussed the authority the board and Superintendent Tawana Grover have in determining graduation requirements for the 2019-20 school year.
— Voted unanimously to approve the district’s 2020-21 staffing plan.
