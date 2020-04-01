The Grand Island Senior High graduation will remain as scheduled on May 17, but an in-person ceremony will not be held due to concerns over COVID-19.
In a video message to the senior class and their parents Wednesday night, the district announced that while it is proud of the senior class and its accomplishments, the safety of its students comes first.
GISH Executive Principal Jeff Gilbertson said the district will work to keep the May 17 graduation as close to an actual ceremony as it can without having everyone gather in one place. He said the week before graduation, seniors will have their diplomas, caps and gowns, and commencement programs delivered to their homes.
On May 17, a graduation ceremony will be livestreamed with a national anthem, a welcome from Gilbertson, a student speech, a class song and a message to the graduates delivered by Superintendent Tawana Grover. Each of these individuals will speak remotely from their homes.
“We will recognize every single graduate individually as the Class of 2020,” Gilbertson said. “The biggest difference will be that each graduate will have their name read and their picture will be on the screen at the same time.”
Grover told the senior class that it has been tough for the district to think about how drastically their final year has been altered due to the coronavirus. She said it is even tougher to imagine a graduation ceremony in which students are not physically present and “where we get a chance to shake your hand and look you in the eyes one last time.”
“As I have watched this pandemic spike, I realized that not only is it about whether we have prepared you up to this; our task is so much more,” Grover said. “I realized very quickly that is really becomes about how we prepare you so that you can make it to the other side of this pandemic and that you have a chance at living out your future plans.”
Grover said parents have had a lot of questions about whether GIPS could postpone graduation until after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. She said Gov. Pete Ricketts made it clear that the pandemic could continue into the second half of summer and even more restrictions could be in place by then.
In addition, the coronavirus could potentially bounce back if restrictions are not followed and the pandemic could continue into fall.
Grover said because of this, it is not possible for the district to set a postponement date.
“It is critical for us to preserve that May 17 date,” she said. “We feel like that is something the kids have had on their calendar and is one thing right now that remains constant for them. It is an opportunity for us to know that we can reach all kids and all kids can participate in that.”
Grover said the district will be open to working with the senior class to celebrate at a later date.
“If they want to come back and do something in August or September, we welcome the opportunity to talk with the class about that as we go forward,” she said.
Grover did not address prom or any other events Wednesday night. She said seniors will get more information on them from the high school at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.