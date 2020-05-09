Grand Island Senior High, in partnership with the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation and Home Federal Bank, honored its top-ranked graduating seniors during an academic recognition reception April 30 in a Facebook Live presentation.
All students at Grand Island Senior High who graduate summa cum laude or magna cum laude and have submitted a GIPS Foundation scholarship application, are awarded at least one scholarship through the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation’s Academic Aristocrat Scholarship Program. Honor students received a total of $45,150 at this presentation.
GISH seniors honored are:
Samuel Aguilera Robledo, Diana Alvarado, Jenna Banzhaf, Justyce Bonczynski, Margaret Bourland, Erin Brockmeier, Ashtyn Cheetsos, Georgia Clerc, Kelly Contreras, Maria Cotom Pacheco, Genevieve Czaplewski,
Ana De Orta, Rodrigo Fajardo, Kevin Fierro-Chavez, Alexander Francisco Gonzalez, Caleb Francl, Danielle Goscha, Joshua Grosvenor, Brandy Guerrero, Tori Hale, Samantha Hansen, Shelby Hees, Jenny Hernandez,
Ronal Hernandez, Emma Hilderbrand, Mackenzie Hill, Luke Hoos, Jake Inthavongsa, Grace Johnson, Wyatt Kohles, Jacob Kosmicki, Madison Lane, Blake Leiting, Uri Lopez, Rachel Mankin, McKenna Marsh, Annaline McCoy,
Ace McKinnis, Alyssa Meyer, Alexander Miller, Elizabeth Miller, Vanessa Mosqueda Ramirez, Karleigh Mulinix, Eric Nguyen, Natalia Ortega, Jacqueline Osborne, Alec Paul, Karina Pedroza Sotelo, Katlyn Pool, Anna Pracheil,
Raul Ramirez-Galindo, Anna Rose, Byron Rustrian Rivas, Edwin Salas, Hady Santos Cotom, Kyle Sextro, Jehron Soto, Keagan Sutton, Elise Vahle, Alex VanNatta, Candelaria Vargas Paiz, Sierra Voglewede, Stacy Wells, Cassandra Wing, Jaime Zamarripa and Hannah Zaugg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.