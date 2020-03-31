Starting on Thursday, April 2, Grand Island Public Schools will offer free meals for both Thursday and Friday.
There will be no meal pickup on Fridays.
This decision was made for the safety of the staff and to limit their exposure.
GIPS will continue to make improvements for the health of the staff and community.
Meals will be offered Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at eight locations which are Walnut Middle School; 1600 N. Custer Ave.; Door 23 (east entrance), Knickrehm Elementary; 2013 N. Oak St., Seedling Mile Elementary; 3208 East Seedling Mile Rd., Dodge Elementary; 641 S. Oak St., Howard Elementary; 502 W. 9th St., Lincoln Elementary; 805 N. Beal St., Starr Elementary; 1800 S. Adams St. and Shoemaker Elementary; 4160 W. Old Potash Highway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.