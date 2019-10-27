Two new faces to Grand Island Public Schools’ Families in Transition program, formerly known as the Outreach Center, have special connections to the work they do.
Families in Transition offers support and services for families who are in transition. Being in transition can include living with another family, staying in a shelter or in a motel, or even living on the streets. The program provides supports such as transportation, backpacks, school supplies, clothing, coats and mittens, hygiene products and any other item that can help a student be better prepared for school, no matter their living situation.
Families in Transition Coordinator Holly Boeselager, who is new to GIPS this year, knows firsthand the importance of the program.
“I wanted to be the Families in Transition coordinator because I’ve been there,” Boeselager said. “In high school, I was homeless for five months. I experienced not being able to go to school because, in California at the time, if you didn’t have a permanent residence and you were living in a hotel room, you weren’t allowed to go into the school system.”
Boeselager said she had to live in a hotel with four people and four dogs during that time. She knows what it’s like to not have a permanent home and need assistance.
“And no one was there to help us,” Boeselager said, adding that a program like Families in Transition wasn’t available for her.
“So being that constant who can help families, whether it’s giving them the resources of what I know, or helping them to get certain needed items, is important,” Boeselager said. “Just so they know they have something and that someone is out there who is listening.”
Boeselager moved to Grand Island in 2014 and has a background in social work. She has a degree in history from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Before coming to GIPS, she worked with Heartland CASA.
Anna Rodriguez is the Americorps VISTA for the Families in Transition program for the 2019-2020 school year. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2013. She said it is special for her to come back to her hometown and be able to help families in her community.
Rodriguez graduated from UNL with a bachelor’s degree in animal science, but decided to go a different route. She graduated in May 2019 from Colorado State University with a master’s degree in public health. Her goal is to be able to help populations of people who are affected by natural disasters, disease, poverty and other adverse experiences.
Rodriguez said working with Families in Transition at GIPS allows her to help people in her hometown and to expand her knowledge. She started the position in August, so she has been doing lots of research for the program and updating resource lists.
Boeselager said some of her goals for Families in Transition include expanding the Food for Thought program and creating an after-school program for students at Grand Island Senior High.
“There may be academic after-school programs at the high school, but we want to create an environment where students can go after school if they need a place to stay,” Boeselager said.
She said there are many great resources already in place for students in transition at GISH. Archepelagio, a new service at GISH, serves as a pantry for students. Any student who may need food, hygiene or clothing items can find it there. The high school also has a washer and dryer set up in the Archepelagio store so students in transition can wash their clothes. Families in Transition has also worked with other campuses in the district to have the extra cafeteria food boxed up and given to students in transition at the end of the day.
Boeselager said items are donated, and more are always needed. She said hygiene items, such as feminine products, shampoo, toothpaste and deodorant, are always a need. Some items that may be less generic, but are also needs, are shoes for younger children (kindergarten through fifth grade) and undergarments for middle and high school-aged students.
Along with clothes, school supplies and hygiene items, Families in Transition runs the Food for Thought program, which sends food home with students for the weekend. Nonperishable and kid-friendly food items such as spaghetti sauce, granola bars and fruit snacks are things the program likes to have on hand for students. Boeselager said she would love to offer families in transition more fresh food options that last longer, such as bread or apples and oranges.
“We’re trying to figure out ways to get the community more involved,” Boeselager said.
If you would like to donate any needed items to Families in Transition, contact Holly Boeselager at hboeselager@gips.org or (308) 385-5900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.