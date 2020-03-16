Despite the closure of Grand Island Public Schools due to COVID-19 and the effort to mitigate the virus, GIPS Nutrition Services will provide free meals for kids.
“Many of our students rely on GIPS for meals,” the district said in a statement. “Food insecurity is a reality for us, and we are ready and willing to do what we can to help our students and community through this tough time.”
Grab ’n’ Go breakfast and lunch will be available for children ages 1-18, regardless of free and reduced lunch eligibility or their school of attendance. Meals will be provided each day while supplies last. No application is needed.
Daily meal service will begin Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. Meals are not available to adults.
Meals will be distributed via a drive-through model. Children will be given a breakfast bag intended for the next day and a sack lunch. One meal per student will be available from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. while supplies last. GIPS said no one will be allowed inside the building for any purpose.
Grab ’n’ Go meals for children will be served at the main entrance of the following locations, unless noted otherwise:
— Walnut Middle School; 1600 N. Custer Ave.; Door 23 (east entrance)
— Knickrehm Elementary; 2013 N. Oak St.
— Seedling Mile Elementary; 3208 East Seedling Mile Rd.
— Dodge Elementary; 641 S. Oak St.
— Howard Elementary; 502 W. 9th St.
— Lincoln Elementary; 805 N. Beal St.
— Starr Elementary; 1800 S. Adams St.
Special dietary accommodations will be available at all feeding sites for peanut allergies, and soy milk will be available for students with lactose intolerance. If your child requires more specific dietary accommodations, please call Nutrition Services at (308) 385-5900 ext. 1126.
