Lincoln Elementary School fifth-graders were able to take a trip to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to learn more about astronomy and college life as part of a field trip funded through a Grand Island Public Schools mini-grant announced Wednesday.
At a ceremony Wednesday afternoon, representatives from the GIPS Foundation presented a check for $1,000 to Lincoln Elementary fifth-grade teachers Kevin Butters, Brenda Carlson and Vicki Weseman as part of the foundation’s mini-grants awarded Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.
Traci Skalberg, executive director of the GIPS Foundation, said the mini-grants are awarded in two rounds on an annual basis.
Butters received a $1,000 grant as part of the first round of mini-grants awarded. He said the mini-grant allowed all of the school’s 60 fifth-graders from three classes to take a field trip to UNK the first week of September to learn more about space as part of their science unit on constellations.
“I said, ‘I remember going to the planetarium when I was a kid. At some point, we should go and let these kids experience the planetarium,’” Butters said. “Putting two and two together, I grabbed the sheet to apply for the mini-grant, filled out a few things online like what the idea was for, how it would help kids and how many kids it would help. I filled that out and got an immediate response back that it was approved.”
He said when he initially applied for the grant, students were only going to go to UNK to the planetarium, do an art project and “come back in time for lunch.” However, he said the plans changed because the GIPS Foundation wanted them to spend the whole day at UNK and “find more things to do.”
Lincoln fifth-grader Ava Archer said during the field trip, she learned about the Milky Way and where constellations are located in the night sky.
Fifth-grader Eva Solorzano said she and her classmates were able to visit the UNK planetarium to learn about stars and their origins, but also took a tour of the college campus.
“We got a tour around the campus, they showed us where the dorm rooms were and how they are situated,” Eva said.
Butters said that as the fifth-graders toured the campus, they had “lots and lots of questions.”
“They would ask things like, ‘What time does school start?’ I’d tell them that in college they get to choose when they want to go to school,” he said. “They got excited at the idea of sleeping in. They were just really enthralled about wanting to find out more about the college experience. I got to see kids ask questions about college and get excited about it, which was great.”
The field trip also incorporated art, Butters said, as the students completed an art project.
“They put on a presentation where they talked about Cassiopeia and the origin of the constellation,” he said. “Then the students got to use some black paper and white crayons to make their own story on the constellation. On the other side, they could come up with their own star cluster, make it into a constellation and write about how it came about.”
Eva said that she and her classmates also used marshmallows and pretzel sticks to form their constellations as part of their art projects.
Skalberg said the mini-grants, which have been awarded for 16 years, are designed to fund educational opportunities for students that are not available through the district’s general budget.
For the 2019-2020 school year, 17 mini-grants totaling $19,322 were awarded. The mini-grants range from $250 to $2,000. A total of 3,222 students will benefit from a classroom mini-grant this school year.
Since the program’s inception, the GIPS Foundation has funded 282 mini-grants totaling $248,464. Mini-grants have been awarded to every school in the district, benefiting approximately 52,755 students.
The 2019-2020 mini-grant fund was established via the “Add it Up to Opportunity!” staff and board of education fund drive and the “Tradition of Excellence” community campaign held during the past 12 months.
Skalberg said kids are “so excited” as they see her and the Grand Island Senior High cheerleaders at school ceremonies where the mini-grants are awarded.
Butters said he hopes to make the UNK field trip an annual event for fifth-graders and plans to apply for a mini-grant to do it again next year.
