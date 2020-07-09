The requirement for Grand Island Public Schools students and staff to wear face coverings while at school is now district policy.
At its first in-person meeting since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GIPS Board of Education voted 8-0, with board member Erika Wolfe absent, in two votes Thursday night, to approve the policies requiring face coverings.
When in-person classes resume in August, a face covering shall cover a person’s mouth and nose. Any person entering a GIPS facility also will be required to wear one.
Face coverings may only be removed for meals or at the request of a staff member. The first face covering will be provided by GIPS free of charge. GIPS said if a student comes in without one, they will be provided one, but expectations are that students only be provided one face covering by the district and use it daily.
The face covering requirement will be included in the 2020-21 student handbook that also was approved unanimously by the board Thursday night.
Superintendent Tawana Grover said students may bring a face mask from home to wear during the school day but that it must follow the district’s dress code.
Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter said if a student has a disability, medical issue or religious belief that prevents them from wearing a face covering, a parent should consult with their building principal.
Board President Bonnie Hinkle asked why masks will be required during recess, considering public parks are open and kids are not required to wear face coverings. She said a number of GIPS parents were asking this question.
Chief Financial Officer Virgil Harden said the best practice is to wear a mask at all times because, if and when a child is diagnosed with COVID-19, they do not have to quarantine the entire class or area.
“Some worldwide alternatives that are out there are sowing (social distancing of students) of playgrounds and standard playground times,” he said. “We have to look at those alternatives to come up with something different than what is proposed.”
Grover said school will resume under the GIPS Reimagined reopening plan with in-person classes, and parents still have the option to enroll their children in virtual school.
If a parent wishes for their student to do e-learning, rather than in-person learning, GIPS said the parent needs to fill out a form at www.gips.org/fall2020 by July 17.
Grover said that once a student opts into e-learning, they will be asked to continue through the end of the first trimester for students K-8 and the end of the first semester for high school students.
Chief Data Analyst and Organizational Strategist Jonathan Doll said since the application process opened Wednesday night, GIPS has received between 100 and 200 responses for virtual school as of Thursday evening. He said the virtual and in-person calendar and curriculum will be the same.
Grover said the district has seen an increase of parents in other school districts wanting to enroll their students in GIPS’ virtual school. She said they can do that, but they will be required to opt in to the district.
Also on Thursday night, the GIPS board voted unanimously to name a portion of the former Shopko building, 2208 N. Webb Road, after Grand Island businessman Ray O’Connor, who donated part of the building for early childhood classrooms.
O’Connor is proposing to donate approximately 50,000 square feet of space for the Early Learning Center, which is located in the former Engleman Elementary building, 4360 W. Capital Ave.
