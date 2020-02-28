The Grand Island Public Library, along with local educators and students, are planning a week’s worth of activities to celebrate NEA’s Read Across America and Dr. Seuss’s Birthday Week.
Students in Grand Island will join millions of their peers across the country to celebrate the 23rd annual National Education Association’s Read Across America Day on Monday, March 2. March is also Read Across America Month. Read Across America Day celebrates the joys of reading, and the NEA expects more than 45 million readers, both young and old, to pick up a book and read.
The library is also planning activities to honor Dr. Seuss, one of the most celebrated children’s authors of all time. Children are encouraged to wear silly socks, hats and other items to programs.
The library will have special “Seussical” fun during their regularly scheduled children’s programs this week including: Lapsits, 10 a.m., Monday, March 2; baby lapsits, 10:30 a.m., and pajama time family story hour, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 3; storytime at 10 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4; and BookBop, 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5.
A “Cat in the Hat Birthday Bash” will conclude the week at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7.
NEA’s goal is to show America’s children the joy of reading and build a nation of readers.
For more information on NEA’s Read Across America, visit www.readacrossamerica.org and learn of other reading celebrations that are happening from coast to coast.
For more information about local programs, contact Celine Swan at (308) 385-5333 or check online at www.gilibrary.org
The library is located at 1124 W. Second St.
