The Grand Island Public Library has announced the winners of its annual art contest for teens and tweens.
The contest is part of the library’s “Universe of Stories” summer reading program.
Enrique Martinez took first-place honors in the high school division with “Hidden Park.” Elise Vahle took second with “Tara the Other”; and Kendra Sallinger was third with “Love.”
“Lavender Sunset” by Annalise Hauser won first place in the middle school division. Lincoln Roundy’s “The Mountains Under the Clouds” took second, and Grace Lankford’s “Galaxy Girl” was third.
Best overall photograph was “Red Rocks” by Olivia Mayhew. Best overall sculpture was “Roadkill” by Jack Peters.
The works were on display throughout July at the library.
For more information about the contest, summer reading programs or other library services, call Celine Swant at (308) 385-5333.