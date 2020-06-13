While COVID-19 has canceled its in-person camp, the show must go on for Grand Island Little Theater’s junior camp.
GILT Jr. will be held virtually June 22-27. Camp director Liz Boyle said GILT will have a special virtual classroom on its website, githeater.org, for anyone to access the camp.
Boyle said camp participants can pause, rewind and/or rewatch the videos in a virtual setting. She added they can also watch the videos during the week of camp.
“Since we are not hosting a traditional camp, we are not limiting our studentship to students who are in third through eighth grades,” Boyle said. “So if they want to bring in their parents and have their parents do lessons with them, they can do that. After June 27 (when camp concludes) is when we will take our videos down.”
Boyle said there is no charge for students to participate in GILT Jr. this year and that participants do not need to register.
During the weeklong virtual camp, Boyle said participants will learn about theater topics such as characterization, physical stage movements and line delivery, as well as backstage components, set design, theater makeup and how the sound booth runs. She said these are topics typically taught at the in-person camp every summer.
One of the positives of hosting a virtual camp this year, Boyle said, is that GILT volunteers who do not typically get to help out with GILT Jr. can do so through prerecorded videos. She said they will be able to share their theater expertise and experience with the camp participants.
“We are working on a couple different options for that (lessons),” Boyle said. “The majority of our lessons for students are constructed with just videos. Video format will be part of it. Then, we have some volunteers who are working on a schedule so that they can go out to the theater and do some Facebook Live stuff. We are hoping to have some interaction there.”
Boyle said GILT plans to set up a Flipgrid Classroom, a tool where kids can create videos and review others’ videos that also allows teachers to give feedback, for GILT Jr. She said one of the lessons she designed using the tool is on line delivery and emphasis.
“I have given the students a task to take one of the lines that are available to them and provide me with some emphasis on a particular word or part of a phrase,” Boyle said. “Then, they can explain to me why they chose to do that that way and what subtext you think that can bring to your character.”
Boyle said there are “all sorts of challenges” to holding GILT Jr. in a virtual setting, rather than in person. She said she and other camp volunteers cannot give feedback in real time, nor are they able to have a real connection with kids.
“A big part of what we do is building relationships and we do not get to do that in the same way,” she said. “Of course, theater is physical in nature. A lot of the types of the things that we might choose to do with kids that might involve literal, physical application of makeup on another person, we cannot do with them.”
Despite the challenges of having GILT Jr. in a virtual setting this year, Boyle said it creates some excitement for her as director as it allows GILT to reach more students.
“Even if it is not kids — say, somebody’s grandparent, who is typically our patron of the arts — who want to come learn along with us and learn about some of the secrets of theater from behind the scenes, I think that is great,” she said. “Any chance we have to fulfill GILT’s mission to educate, entertain and enlighten is exciting.”
