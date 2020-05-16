The Omaha World-Herald has named its All West-Central Academic teams of graduating high school seniors.
Named to the first team were Grace Johnson of Grand Island, Christine Jonglertham of Hastings, Landon Power of Hastings and Carter Wenburg of Hastings.
Johnson, the daughter of Barb and Jeff Engberg, scored 35 on the ACT. Her accomplishments include National Honor Society president; student ambassador for the Academy of Medical Sciences; AP Scholar with distinction; NCPA Academic All-State Award in volleyball; and finalist in Tribute to the Rescuers Essay Contest. She plans to attend Northwestern, majoring in neuroscience.
Jonglertham is the daughter of Pornchai Jonglertham and Mary Ann Valino. She ranked first in her class out of 265 students, scored 35 on the ACT and 1420 on the SAT. Her accomplishments include: Nebraska Girls State; debate club president; student council; National Honor Society; second in senior group website in Nebraska National History Day; first at TEAMS competition; state Quiz Bowl; superior distinction from National Speech and Debate Association. She plans to attend the University of Chicago, majoring in biology.
Power is the son of Chad and Allison Power. He ranked first in his class out of 265 students, scored 36 on the ACT and is a National Merit Scholar. His accomplishments include: National Honor Society president; principal cellist in full orchestra; Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader; Oustanding Clinic Junior Volunteer Award at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital; sixth in singles in Class B state tennis; Presidential Scholars semifinalist; and TEAMS competitions. He plans to attend Washington-St. Louis, majoring in biology and cognitive neuroscience.
Wenburg is the son of Justin and Kili Wenburg. He ranked 23rd in his class out of 265 students, scored 36 on the ACT and 1440 on the SAT and is a National Merit Scholar. His accomplishments include: Cornhusker Boys State; National Honor Society; debate team president; Quiz Bowl captain; national NSDA competitor in congress debate; National History Day qualifier for national competition; All-State Choir; and Future Problem Solvers. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in agribusiness.
Named to the second team were Jacob Kosmicki of Grand Island, Carson Moritz of Hastings St. Cecilia and Emma Potter of Boone Central.
Kosmicki is the son of Douglas and Kimberly Kosmicki. He scored 36 on the ACT and is a National Merit Scholar.
Moritz is the son of Mike and Penny Moritz. He ranked first in his class out of 33 students, scored 35 on the ACT and is a National Merit Scholar.
Potter is the daughter of Katharine Wilson. She ranked second in her class out of 49 students and scored 33 on the ACT.
