Artwork honors were presented to three Knickrehm Elementary School fifth-graders in the annual Water Work Association poster contests.
Jessica Montejo placed first, winning $100. Second place went to Sebastian Sosa Raya, with a $50 prize, and third went to Jocelyn Amaya, with $25.
The theme of this year’s contest was “Protect the Source.” Entries were judged on originality and overall message. Winners were selected at the Nebraska Water Works Association Conference in Kearney. Conference participants voted for their choice of winning posters.
All the winning entries are featured on the organization’s website at www.awwaneb.org.
