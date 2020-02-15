A total of 26 Grand Island Central Catholic middle-schoolers stood on risers placed on the stage in the school’s gym. They stood silent and at attention until the drums started to beat.
The students, all in the school’s show choir, GENESIS, danced to songs by The Edgar Winter Group, Styx and Van Halen, with their footsteps in unison, before lifting their voices to sing along to the beat. GENESIS looked like an accomplished show choir, but this is its inaugural year.
First-year GICC band director Monika Peters said that for the past 15 years, she directed a show choir in Papillion and wanted to continue doing so at GICC. She approached Principal Jordan Engle with the idea of a middle school show choir and he agreed to start one at the school this year.
“GICC, as a whole, is so strong in athletics and not necessarily known for its music,” Peters said. “I believe by having a show choir, especially at the junior high level, then that will maybe will bring some more students in that love music and want that show choir piece because it is so much fun.”
Peters said GENESIS’ name is symbolic of the show choir this year as it is its inaugural year and Genesis is the first chapter in the Bible.
“We are adding chapters as we go,” she said.
Peters said GICC held auditions for the show choir the third Saturday in August and it was open to all GICC middle-school students. There were only 25 students who made it into the show choir.
Eighth-grader Kinnley Kearns said she has always loved singing and has been involved with dance and gymnastics, so GENESIS seemed like a natural thing for her to be a part of.
Seventh-grader Emily Kenna said she had similar thoughts when she auditioned.
“The idea of performing is just really nice,” Kenna said. “It is my passion and I love to dance.”
Eighth-grader Sam Mueller said he was always interested in dancing and the arts and thought GENESIS would be a fun way to start something new at GICC.
“I saw show choir pop up and I thought it would be a fun thing to do,” Mueller said. “It was something GICC had not done in a while and I wanted to be a pioneer of it.”
Peters said there have been a number of challenges in launching GENESIS. The GICC students had never seen a show choir before, nor did they know what is involved with it.
“It is about getting them to understand that it takes all of the pieces,” she said. “You have to be strong vocally, strong choreography-wise and you have to have fabulous facial expressions.”
Peters said the girls in GENESIS had to learn how to learn how to walk in their shoes and not make noise with them, while the boys had to learn to use their arms to do the choreography while they wear suits.
“It is a lot for kids to take in who have never ever even seen it or been in it before,” she said.
Peters said Northwest High School senior Abby Schneckloth worked with GENESIS on its choreography.
“She was amazing and did fabulous choreography for the students that was challenging and pushed them, but was not too hard,” she said.
Mueller said GENESIS practices beginning at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday and Friday. He said learning the choreography was challenging at first, but has since been easy to figure out.
Kearns said it was hard to learn all the choreography in the beginning because they were new. But once she got it and the songs down, she would start singing the songs in her class, when hanging with friends and during her free time “just for fun.”
GICC reached a height in its new chapter as GENESIS placed third in its first-ever show choir competition Feb. 5 at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
“We only missed second place by 2 points,” Peters said. “We were competing against school show choirs that have been in existence for a long time, so that says a lot about the students’ commitment and work ethic. The kids have really bought into this and have done a fabulous job.”
The GICC students said placing third at its first-ever competition gave GENESIS the confidence boost it needed to carry on with the rest of the show choir season.
“At our next competition, we performed so much better, sharper and the overall moves were so much better,” said seventh-grader Spencer Wiens.
Peters said GENESIS will take part in show choir competitions at Grand Island Senior High, Harvard and Malcolm to end its inaugural season. Her hope is that other GICC middle-schoolers will get involved in GENESIS next school year by seeing it in action this year.
