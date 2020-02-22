Grand Island Central Catholic had a good weekend at the State Cheer and Dance Championships.
In Friday’s dance competition, the Crusaders finished first in the C-1 pom and jazz divisions.
In Saturday’s cheer performances, Central Catholic placed first in Class C-2 game day and fourth in the non-tumbling division.
The dance and cheer teams at Central Catholic are separate.
After Saturday morning’s non-tumbling performance, the coach and team members were very pleased.
“My mind is blown,” coach Makenzie Mudloff said. The girls “took everything that we’ve been through and all of the long practices and early practices and they just killed it.”
The non-tumbling performance “was the one that we were a little bit worried about, and they just came out with the energy, they killed the dance, they killed the cheer. The whole crowd was into it, and they really blew our expectations out of the water,” Mudloff said.
Of the 17 girls on Central Catholic’s cheer team, only four returned from last year. Mudloff and her assistant, Kate Schendt, are in their first year.
“We’re both brand-new to the team, brand-new to even coaching cheer,” said Mudloff, who is a physical education and weight teacher.
The girls “were kind of learning with us, and a lot of those girls have never cheered before in their lives,” she said.
The cheerleaders were equally happy Saturday morning.
“I feel like that was the best performance that we have ever done that routine. Our energy was so good and we were really prepared for it,” said senior Maddey King.
“We worked really hard to get where we’re at,” said Emilie Ziller.
At Central Catholic, the cheer team practices from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Practice began in May.
In the last two months, the team stepped up its schedule.
“We went from two days a week to three days a week,” Mudloff said, noting that many of the girls are in multiple sports. Some play softball, some basketball, and some might be in another activity.
“They’re balancing all of that along with cheer,” she said.
The cheer team has to work around their schedules.
“They really are awesome,” Mudloff said of the cheer team members.
The Crusaders were looking forward to competing in the game day division Saturday afternoon. It’s probably the favorite event for all of them, she said.
In that competition, the teams perform a band dance, an offense or defense cheer, a crowd cheer and then perform the school song. All of that is done in a maximum of three minutes.
“So there’s four different parts to game day, and it’s so much fun,” King said.
Incidentally, in addition to concessions, you can also buy flowers at the State Cheer and Dance Championships.
Roses for You of Grand Island operates a flower stand, which is on the concourse level.
Parents, boyfriends and siblings buy flowers for the competitors.
They can buy a dozen roses for $25, a mixed bouquet for $15 and a single stem rose for $5. The most popular choices are mixed bouquets and single stems. Orders are also custom-made.
In addition, the shop sells stuffed animals.
The flower stand is operated by manager Rhonda Brown and employee Jenny Arends.
The competitors appreciate receiving flowers. “Very much so,” Brown said.
The florists put in long days at the Cheer and Dance Championships. They show up at 6 a.m. and stick around until 8 p.m.
This is the 13th year Roses for You has been on hand.
“We’re the sole florist of the cheer and dance,” Brown said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.