Grand Island Central Catholic is celebrating Catholic education this week as part of National Catholic Schools week.
Principal Jordan Engle said National Catholic Schools week is celebrated the last week of January every year. He said the theme is set every five years, with this year’s theme being “Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.” GICC’s week of celebration began Monday with a faculty day of prayer where the Rev. Jim Golka talked with faculty about the Eucharist being “the source and summit” of the Catholic church.
“As a staff, we celebrated the mass together in our chapel,” Engle said. “The chapel was renovated last summer and then consecrated by Bishop (Joseph) Hanefeldt in the fall. It has really become the centerpiece of our school as a location. But also, mass is the centerpiece of everything we do as a school. To start the week by studying the mass and praying in mass together as a staff is really big.”
At 7:20 a.m. today (Tuesday) — and every Tuesday this school year — Engle said mass will be offered to students in the school’s chapel. In the afternoon, GICC will host a Kahoot trivia game for the entire student body that will serve as a review of the Anchor test, a religious benchmark test that students take at certain grade levels.
Engle said that on Wednesday, the school will perform a live rosary for local veterans and on Thursday, students will make cards, posters and videos to thank parishes, priests and seminarians for supporting GICC. Catholic Schools Week also features a celebration of the Eucharist where GICC will acknowledge St. Elizabeth Ann Seton as its patron saint.
“A lot of Catholic schools outside of the Grand Island diocese — with the exception of North Platte — have a saint they are named after; we have never had that,” Engle said. “Naming St. Elizabeth Ann Seton as the patron saint of our school is going to do a lot in terms of giving us that real tangible, intercessory prayer to somebody who has been acknowledged by the church as a saint. She is somebody our kids can look up to and honor.”
Engle and Golka said Catholic Schools Week will end on Friday with a special mass that will be celebrated by two bishops and “at least five priests.”
As a GICC alumnus, Golka said he remembers the impact Catholic Schools Week had on him as a student. He said he remembers it as “a week of fun and joy” and a way to connect to other Catholic schools across the country.
“It adds a universal sense to the Catholic faith in that we are not alone in this,” Golka said. “I remember looking forward to this week as a student. It was a fun week to celebrate and appreciate us (GICC).”
Engle said GICC takes pride in who it is as a Catholic school. He said the school is a diverse one where students from a variety of backgrounds — including Buddhism, Hindi and Protestant — come together as one student body.
“Those students do not subtract from what we do as a school,” Engle said. “They add to what we do as a school because there is beauty in that diversity. Part of our Catholic mission is going out and preaching the gospel to all people. I do not want us to seem like we are exclusionary because we want people to come check out what GICC has to offer.”
Engle said GICC is looking to the future as it renovated its chapel and put up new signage this past summer. He added there also continue to be discussions regarding GICC adding elementary education to its curriculum.
“Father Jim (Golka) and I sit on two of the three seats of the advisory committee, along with Father Marty Egging of Blessed Sacrament. We are gathering information right now and I am asked about it constantly,” Engle said. “Right now, we have a committee of between 20 and 30 individuals who have come together and delegated responsibilities in terms of finding out specific information on financials, location and resources.”
Engle said the plan is to present “an incredibly solid report” to Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt by May on the need for a Catholic elementary school in Grand Island. He said the plan is not something the committee will urge Hanefeldt to act on right away, but is something it hopes Hanefeldt will “pray over and contemplate a lot on.”
On its Facebook page Monday, GICC announced that it has hired Dawnell Glunz as a special education teacher beginning in fall 2020.
“Her role is going to be to make our programming more conducive to students who might need a little bit more assistance in the classroom,” Engle said. “In the past, we have had families come to us and decide not to send their students to GICC because they are worried about that individualized support. We want this to be for everyone, not just for the select few. We want Catholic education to be something that is available to those who are willing to go out and get it.”
