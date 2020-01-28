Sophomores in Nicole LeClaire’s Law and Public Safety class at Grand Island Senior High learned about civic health and engagement on Tuesday.
Daniel Bennett with Civic Nebraska visited the class to conduct a workshop so students could better understand civic engagement.
The activities Bennett had the students do worked with identifying which communities the students are a part of and what makes a good, strong community.
Examples of communities the students gave were sports teams, church and neighborhoods.
Bennett had the students decide in groups what makes a successful community.
A few of the responses were respect, drive, commitment, integrity, communication and honor.
“Overall, the objective is to have that real, intentional examination of what their community is and their part in it,” Bennett said.
LeClaire said she wanted Bennett to come and teach the workshop because she wants her students to understand at an early age that civic engagement is respectful discourse.
“I really like the mission that they (Civic Nebraska) stand for and thought it would be a great opportunity for the kids in their first year in this foundations course to learn a little bit more about the community and how they can be actively engaged and aware of what’s going on civically,” she said.
LeClaire hopes the students will take away how important community involvement and community awareness are.
Bennett wanted the students to understand that a community where people are involved and connected doesn’t happen overnight, that it takes being involved and committed to create that community.
Miranda Obermiller, one of LeClaire’s students, said she thought the character traits she and her classmates came up with that create a strong community made up a standout part of the presentation.
“Everyone needs to come together to create a good society and a strong society,” Obermiller said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.