Kindergartners in Tammy Verba’s classroom at Gates Elementary School gathered for a celebration Friday morning.
As they were surrounded by multi-colored balloons and wore hats saying “Happy 100th Day of School,” the students rotated between seven different stations where they did a variety activities around the number 100 to celebrate the 100th day of school.
The activities included stamping a page with 100 gum balls, stacking 100 Dixie Cups and making chain links of 100.
“The students are really concentrating on counting by 10s to 100,” Verba said. “We are working on writing our numbers to 100 and are doing some data collection of shapes. We are also doing some fun activities with cups and Legos, seeing if the kids can build 100 things.”
Verba said the kindergartners also counted out different kinds of cereals by 10 and placed them in a bag as part of a separate 100th day of school activity Friday. She said they also did a writing activity where they took a photo of themselves with an aging app to see what they would look like at age 100. The students then wrote sentences about what it would be like to be 100 and what they would do then.
All of the 64 kindergartners in three classrooms at Gates participated in the 100th day of school celebration. Verba said in the days leading up to the 100th day of school Friday, the kindergartners practiced counting to 100 by counting by 10s and writing them on a 100s chart. She said they then used the chart to look for patterns in numbers.
“Math is all about patterns and if we can get those patterns down, then that counting, addition, subtraction and all that is going to be a little easier,” Verba said. “It also gives them something to look forward to as we are doing our countdown to 100 because they will say, ‘It’s only nine days to the 100th day of school.’ So they are starting to bring in their own math.”
Verba said the 100th day of school activities were a surprise to the kindergartners when they came to school Friday morning. She said she told them there would be a celebration, but did not tell them what was going to happen.
“When they came in, they had no idea there would be 100 balloons, so they came in all pumped and excited,” Verba said. “We took the first part just to play with the balloons to get that out of our system. Then, we joined others on the tile and went to the different centers.”
Besides learning how to count to 100, Verba said she hopes the kindergartners learned about community and team-building.
“They can all come together and we can show them we can have a celebration where we can be respectful and responsible,” she said.
Verba said the hope is to have a 100th day of school celebration again next school year.
