High school is a time for students to explore careers they might want to pursue in the future, which is exactly why a group of first-year automotive students at the Career Pathways Institute took a tour of Anderson Ford in Grand Island.
Spencer Trout, the automotives teacher at CPI, took students to Anderson Ford so they had the opportunity to see people in those careers.
Later in the spring, students in the class will compete for two internship spots available at Anderson Ford, so Trout said the tour gives students an idea if they would want to apply.
Students were able to see the service department, parts department, body shop and sales floor to get an idea of all of the opportunities and careers available at the dealership.
“Basically we’re just trying to set these kids up with a career and get some insight on what they want to do when they graduate,” Trout said. “Most of them are juniors in this group, so hopefully they get some better idea before they graduate.”
Jerry Jelinek, the shop foreman at Anderson Ford, gave the students the tour of the service department and gave them insight of what the job would be like.
“Right now, nationwide I’m sure there’s a shortage of good technicians,” Jelinek said. “What we’re trying to provide is a place where they can come and get early learning for their future. Some of them might go to tech schools and we’re just giving them a leg up before they go on and get professional training, you might say.”
Jelinek has worked at Anderson Ford for 45 years. Back when he started, he said he got on-the-job-training half the day and went to school half-the-day and has been working there ever since.
Jelinek said CPI is important for students to learn if automotive or other technical careers are for them.
“We started out with four techs last year and two of them decided this wasn’t their profession and two of them did stay, and they are going to be great techs some day,” said Jelinek.
Ben Kelley is one of the techs that is currently with Anderson Ford as he completes his senior year of high school.
Kelley said working for Anderson Ford while in high school has been helpful in preparing him for what it will be like once he graduates.
Kelley said it was the tour his class took the previous year that made him decide that he wanted to apply for the apprenticeship slot that spring, and now Kelley has been there for almost a year.
Jelinek said of the tour, “It’s a fantastic opportunity for them and us because we have technicians who we can hire and it’s great for the student because they have that leg up on their future.”
