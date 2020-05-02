Four Central Community College students have been named to the 2020 Phi Theta Kappa Nebraska All-State Academic Team.
The all-state academic team is sponsored by PTK, an international honor society for two-year colleges, and the Nebraska Community College Association to honor students for academic achievement, leadership and community service.
The team includes:
Evelyn Binder of Clay Center is working toward an associate of applied science degree in human services at the Hastings Campus where she is a member of the PTK Beta Alpha Delta chapter. She also is involved with local church activities and the Harvard Cleft Club, which is the parent organization for the fine arts program at Harvard Public Schools.
Sydnie Budde of Cairo is graduating this spring from the Grand Island Campus with an associate of arts degree. She is a member of the PTK Alpha Tau Tau chapter and has been named to the President’s Honor List for achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA. She plans to transfer to the University of Nebraska Medical Center to work toward a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Mallory Gotschall of Columbus graduated from the Columbus Campus in December 2019 with associate of science and associate of arts degrees. While at CCC, she was a member of the PTK Chi Sigma chapter and the National Society of Leadership and Success. She also served as secretary of the Judicial Board, earned NJCAA 1st Team All-Academic honors as a member of the volleyball team and was named to the President’s Honor List. She is working toward an occupational therapy degree at the College of St. Mary in Omaha.
Taryn Patterson of Loomis is graduating with an associate of arts degree from the Hastings Campus this spring. She is a member of the PTK Beta Alpha Delta chapter and TriO Student Success Club and has been named to the Dean’s Honor List. She plans to transfer to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to earn a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and special education.
