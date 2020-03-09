I once believed that inspiration led to motivation, and this motivation encouraged me to take action and accomplish my goals. I used to rely on those bursts of inspiration, but I soon learned that it is too sporadic to depend on for anything in life. It comes and goes when it pleases; sometimes, it stays for a while, but its visits are often short.
If we rely entirely on inspiration, we will always wait complacently for it, wasting most of our time searching for something that may never come. Instead of searching for inspiration, we need to take action. For so long, we have reversed the roles of inspiration and action. Instead, action is what creates inspiration and motivation. Action is what finishes goals.
For instance, writing is something that I love to do, but it is no secret that writers don’t always feel inspired. In those moments when my inspiration is dwindling, I am required to take action. I may have to write a thousand words to find that one good sentence. I may have to sit by my computer or with a blank piece of paper for twenty minutes before I get an idea, but it is the action of committing myself to something that gives me the inspiration to keep writing.
Ironically, this article exemplifies the exact point I am trying to convey. While I have been writing, it has been difficult for me to connect letters together to form coherent, meaningful sentences. I don’t necessarily feel inspired, but that is okay. I have learned to accept the fact that I won’t always be motivated to do something, but I am going to continue to take action because I love doing what I do.
Even on the days when I may lose that sense of love for writing, I am going to sit down and write because I may find that one sentence that inspires me to keep going. No one has found success through waiting. They have had to work hard even when they don’t feel like doing it.
Because many of us are so privileged, we can wait until we feel like doing something. We can wait until we feel like managing our budget or going to the gym. We have the ability to do this whenever we want, so many of us take advantage of our privileged lifestyles. We so willingly give up these opportunities that we have been gifted because we don’t want to do it or we don’t have enough inspiration.
It makes me feel guilty that I waste the chance to play piano or write because I don’t feel like doing it. However, I should feel privileged to have that chance, so it shouldn’t matter whether I feel inspired to do it or not. If I have the chance to carry through on the action, that should be all the inspiration I need to keep going.
It is also imperative to note that we are not defined by our sudden bursts of inspiration. The annals of history may remember those who have produced one great work, but they will never forget those who were willing to struggle, to work hard, and to never give up even when inspiration chose to give up on them. Fighting for what we want will never be a losing battle if we are willing to take action, to connect with people, and to do what we fear the most.
Inspiration is a powerful source that we can utilize when it is turned on, but, when the finite fountain of inspiration dries up, we have to rely on our hard work and our action to pull us through. Relying on inspiration is unsustainable and limiting. Relying on hard work creates a powerful link in our chain of success stories, freeing us from the bond of inspiration.
Emelia Richling is a sophomore at Northwest High School.
