In our society, we value the voices of the youth because of their positive perspective on solutions to the problems that we are facing. Our nation has always looked forward, and the youth don’t have enough past to look backward. They are shaped by curiosity and positivity, hoping to find the answer to all the unasked questions and a solution to all the unsolved problems, but we so often undermine the value of the people who have a past that has taught them how to respond to reality. We treasure the people who have an optimistic view, but we discourage those with a realistic view.
Like almost everything in the world, our society has deemed that there are only two, ultra-polarized outlooks on life: optimistic or realistic. The way we view people determines how we label them; for instance, if someone is too brave, we see them as cruel. If someone is too nice, we see them as passive. If someone is too smart, we see their lack of compassion.
Our society almost encourages polarization, especially within our political parties. When paired together, the colors red and blue only seem political. UNO, a popular card game, had to remove the colors red and blue from their cards in order to avoid politics. When we have become so ultra-polarized that one of our favorite card games is skewed so negatively, we have to acknowledge the problem.
It is imperative to understand that being happy doesn’t mean that we can’t get angry sometimes. Being nice doesn’t mean that we can’t stand up for ourselves. Being brave doesn’t mean that we face our fears every time.
Humanity is labeled and categorized because it is easier for society to understand someone as the nice person or the smart person, but no one perfectly fits the standards the world sets for them. In our ultra-polarized world, we need to find that balance of kindness and advocacy or bravery and compassion within ourselves. In that way, we can utilize curiosity and optimism as well as practicality and realism.
Even this modern moderatism will be branded by those on opposite sides of the spectrum because extremists will only ever be able to understand conflicting opinions by branding them negatively. In a New York Times opinion piece entitled “Are You a Moderate? Think Again,” moderates are branded as those who are fighting against equality. However, it seems unfair to brand all moderates as people who don’t care about fairness. It defies the fair and equal world we are trying to build up if we negatively label and tear down others who hold dissenting opinions.
Going forward, I want to focus on choosing less extreme reactions and finding a balance between the extreme views presented by our world. I want to allow my actions to be guided by positivity and curiosity, but I also want to be guided by realism and the lessons I have learned. I want to be kind, but I won’t allow myself to be pushed over. I want to be brave, but I will consider the drawbacks of every situation carefully. We have polarized these words so much that it is difficult for us to understand how to balance these viewpoints, but I am going to retrain myself to think differently.
I am determined to find a balance in our polarized society. I don’t want to be labeled or branded in order to be better understood. I want to use curiosity as much as I use the lessons I have learned in the past. If I allow myself to be pulled too far in one direction, I will inadvertently, blindly follow a society that is too angry to shake someone’s hand or respect another person’s written statements.
Tomorrow, when I turn 16 and begin driving by myself for the first time, I may have to forge my own middle ground because everyone always chooses to drive on the right or the left. They drive in opposite directions, always trying to pull our country their way, but I don’t want to pick one side. To ensure everyone’s safety, I only mean metaphorically.
Emelia Richling is a sophomore at Northwest High School.
