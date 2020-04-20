When I was little, I adored the Harry Potter series because I loved the idea of magic. I wished I could levitate objects, create powerful potions, or morph into an animal. However, as I grew older, I realized that I would never get my acceptance letter to Hogwarts, the famous school of witchcraft and wizardry, because, as much as I wanted magic to be real, I knew that it couldn’t be.
Magic is an illusion, but I have often thought that the greatest illusion is fear. Until now.
Fear exists when it is validated by the presence of actual danger, but it is often our senses that distort fear, turning it into a monster that is far worse than the reality we actually face.
Now, we are faced with one of the greatest challenges of our lifetime, but this is no illusion. We are in the midst of a crisis that is truly challenging us. As a result, fear is developing inside of us and all around us. At this point, fear seems more of a logical thought rather than an irrational emotion.
When you are questioning your dreams or wondering whether you should take a leap of faith, it is fear that is holding you back. That form of fear can prove detrimental and dangerous because it is pulling us away from accomplishments. It is the form of fear that President Franklin D. Roosevelt was talking about when he immortalized the phrase “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” He was describing the unjustified terror that paralyzes our success, a type of fear that turns potential into what could have been.
However, the fear we face today is incredibly justified. We cling to thoughts of diminishing physical wellbeing, waning paychecks, and an inability to put food on the table. It is difficult to be confident about an uncertain future, so, when we hear phrases like “fear is nothing more than a state of mind” or “fear is a choice,” the statements could never hold true in situations like the one surrounding us. The future can never be predicted, but the future that lies in front of us seems even less predictable and more questionable than the future we faced just a few years ago.
If I could wave my magic wand and make this situation go away, I would, but magic is an illusion. Our uncertainty is no illusion; this is a reality. This is one of the very few times where fear is reasonable, understandable and justifiable.
As always, though, our reaction is more important than the thoughts that consume our minds or the emotions that control our hearts.
This is a time in our lives that will be remembered in history, but, more importantly, history always remembers how the people responded because that is what drives the rocky course that is our future. Will we allow fear to control us? Or will we understand that fear is natural in an uncertain situation and remember that communities can come together even when we have to stay apart?
In this situation, fear can empower us or just have power over us. Both situations control our actions, but, in only one situation, can we allow fear to shape our success. Inevitably, we are faced with fear in a situation as uncertain as this, so we have to utilize our fear rather than pretend we are fearless. However, fear has an essential counterpart. Hope.
We have grown up thinking that fear is just a bad thing, but, now that we are facing more fear and unpredictability than many of us have ever known, we have to learn that our inevitable, natural fear can’t be ignored, but it can be coupled with hope to get us through this situation. Although fear is something no one wants to know, it is unavoidable, so we have to believe in hope. A glimmer of hope in the dark can be magnified for all to see.
Since I have had so much extra time, I have reread the Harry Potter books that shaped my childhood, prompting me to write stories about magic, even though I knew it wasn’t real. Magic is an illusion, and we are told that fear is an illusion. But, in these moments, we can’t be told that fear over our paychecks or putting food on the table isn’t real. Fear is natural and expected, but it is vital that we couple it with hope because we have to know that we can pull together even if we are miles apart.
Fear cannot be without hope nor hope without fear.
Emelia Richling is a sophomore at Northwest High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.