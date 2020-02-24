Walnut Middle School families were able to engage in STEAM-related activities together at an event Monday night.
The school’s Family Connectedness Center hosted the Family Steam Night event, where kids of all ages could engage in hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) themed activities.
Maria Vasquez, Walnut’s Family Connectedness Coordinator, said there were nine STEAM activities, including a slime station where kids could explore texture by mixing ingredients together and a lemon volcano station where they could practice chemical reactions for a “really cool activity.”
Vasquez said Walnut parents were involved in organizing the event through the Family Connectedness Center’s parent advisory group. She said the parents got together and decided they wanted to bring an event with STEAM-related activities to Walnut.
As a former children’s museum worker in California, Vasquez said she often coordinated monthly family nights that featured activities similar to those at Family STEAM Night. She said she felt Walnut would be “a perfect setting” to incorporate these activities into an event.
“I thought this would be the perfect idea to have a collaboration with teachers, students and families in the community to all come together and learn about the wonders of science,” Vasquez said.
There were children as young as 2 years old that attended the event. Vasquez said this is a way for these young children to learn about STEAM and to ignite their love for learning at an early age.
“I really hope to start a passion for learning amongst our entire community — parents, families and students — to really redefine what it means to come to school and learn,” she said.
In addition to the STEAM-related activities, there was also a free raffle for families to win donated prizes. Vasquez said she worked with “different fun places in the community,” including Spring City Trampoline Park, Super Bowl, Stuhr Museum and the YMCA to gather prize donations for the raffle.
Vasquez said that as families participated in the different activities at Family STEAM Night, they received a stamp at each station. If they made it to at least four stations, they were entered into the raffle.
Vasquez said the Family Connectedness Center hopes to do more family-oriented events again in the future by hosting an event at Walnut at least once a month.
“It is just great to see the community coming together, helping each other out and seeing everyone working together on this idea of bringing families together through learning,” she said.
