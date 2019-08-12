Growing up is difficult. Sure, we all envision and anticipate to see what life will be like when we enter the next chapter of our story. Yet, people do not talk about the difficulty in decision making, the pressure in meeting expectations, and the overall intensity of independence.
At the beginning of the semester, teachers tell us that the purpose of the year is to prepare for the next. So, each year we focus on being ready for the next because we are told that it will be much more difficult than we are used to. At this point, I know that college will be the final objective that we are pushed to work towards.
The idea of life after high school is much more intimidating than it seems. After receiving quite a few letters from colleges around Nebraska and the country, it can feel impossible to choose one. For the people that do not have one “dream school,” it can be overwhelming to decide where you want to develop your career at.
The majority of my peers are unsure of what they want to major in and study. Yet, sometimes it can feel as if we are pushed to make that decision early on. The truth is, most of us have not had enough work experience to know what it is that we truly want to do. At the ages of seventeen and eighteen, our lives have mostly been dedicated to school. However, taking that final jump into college or the workforce is so frightening because it is much different than anything we are used to.
We are faced with the expectations to improve our testing scores and to ultimately decide what we want to do with our lives. Sometimes, it can feel impossible to raise your scores when you have received the same one multiple times. At the same time, raising an overall score becomes more difficult when you flourish in one subject, but struggle in another. I think that a good amount of us have come to learn that a test should not define you and we should be proud of ourselves for any type of improvement. Yet, it is still a massive weight on a lot of our shoulders due to its importance in dictating our futures.
In addition, a lot of us do know that it is okay to be unsure of our futures; there is only so much that we can be sure of at this age. Similar to the case of testing, although we know deep-down that it is okay, the pressure to decide is still very real. As someone who is interested in a multitude of careers, deciding on the one that I want to do forever is an incredibly difficult choice.
After talking with some friends, we all agreed that we are beyond excited to begin our lives outside of high school. One topic that really stuck out to me was how much our lives have changed since we first stepped foot inside our school. Everything from friend groups to personalities has had a chance to develop over the last four years. In a lot of cases, we become friends with people that we see everyday. After high school, we will have the chance to base our friendships mostly over our compatibilities rather than how often we see them. This is the same with interests, we might become more interested in the things that truly excite us rather than what we are taught everyday.
When I walk down the halls, I recognize a lot of kids that I went to middle school with. Some people seem completely different than they used to, which goes to show how much change we have done. Many of the same beliefs that we entered high school with will have altered by the time we graduate. With that being said, we have come so far since freshman year in terms of discovering ourselves.
What more of our students need to hear is that we will have the chance to grow once we graduate, it is perfectly okay to not have everything figured out, and that we will be able to use the tools from high school once we figure out what our aspirations are.
Instead of being anxious during our last year of school, we should be reminded that this is our last year to enjoy all that high school has brought us: friendships, activities, and interests. Senior year is special for many people because it is our last year to make an impact in a high school setting.
As my last column before my senior year, I want to allow all of you to reminisce about that portion of your life and to understand what it is like being a senior today. Was it equally distressing to figure out your life path? Was there just as much pressure to be sure of yourself?
