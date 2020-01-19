Engleman Elementary School families, teachers and staff will all read one book together as part of the school’s One School, One Book program.
Kelly Usrey, an Engleman second-grade teacher who serves as one of the chairs on Engleman’s One School, One Book Committee, said the school will read the chapter book “Fenway and Hattie” by Victoria J. Coe this year. She said the story is told from the perspective of a dog, Fenway, and how he deals with both his relationship with his owner, Hattie, and moving from the city to the suburbs with a backyard.
Usrey said this year’s book was chosen by the committee, which included Engleman teachers from each grade level. She said last year’s book had a “pretty heavier storyline,” so this year, the committee tried to come up with a book “with a little lighter storyline.”
Engleman Principal Jenn Thaden said the school has read a book as part of the One School, One Book initiative for the past six or seven years. She said the entire Engleman community, including her, the teachers and the custodian, will read “Fenway and Hattie” together.
“This really gives our families an opportunity to read the same book, to get excited about that, to read as a family and to build enjoyment reading as a family,” Thaden said. “If reading is enjoyable and it is enjoyed by the whole family, that becomes everything for students; they view it as important.”
To start this year’s program, Engleman hosted a kickoff event for families this past Thursday night. Usrey said the One School, One Book Committee chose to host the event for families as a way for them to have a “fun home-school connection.”
At last Thursday night’s kickoff event, Usrey said families could come and enjoy a variety of activities which included a “scent” activity, an opportunity to make dog treats and an opportunity to read together as a family in the school’s library.
Students and families were able to make dog treats out of peanut butter, and the school will later donate the treats to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.
Usrey said each Engleman family was given a complimentary copy of “Fenway and Hattie” courtesy of the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization. Thaden said Engleman’s Spanish-speaking families received copies of the book in both English and Spanish.
“I had a family tell me that helps them teach their student what words are in both English and Spanish,” she said.
Usrey said Engleman will read “Fenway and Hattie” over a period of two weeks. She said the school provided a reading schedule to each family where they will read one to two chapters each night.
Throughout the two weeks, Usrey said students will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities associated with the program, including daily questions where they have the opportunity to win prizes such as books, stickers or bookmarks. She added there will be a couple Fridays where students will be able to wear hats since one of the main characters in “Fenway and Hattie” is a softball player.
“The students will have some questions about the reading that they did at home. They can answer those questions and do some activities like that at different grade levels,” Thaden said. “That is just a really exciting way that everybody gets the chance to answer because everybody read the book as one.”
Usrey said she hopes the One School, One Book program helps students build their reading comprehension and vocabulary, and helps families realize the importance of reading together. Thaden echoed Usrey.
