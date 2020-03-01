For the most part, I am all for change in society.
I think that there are plenty of aspects of the world that desperately need change and are long overdue for a new beginning. One thing I think about a lot is how my age really affects my viewpoint on so many different topics. I often wonder if I was even 10 years older, would I still have the same beliefs and the same morals?
The world today is almost a foreign planet compared to how it was 50 years ago. There are so many pieces of this that are almost impossible for me to wrap my brain around no matter how long I sit and think about it.
It is scary to think that in a world before I was born, beliefs like racism were at its peak. Inhumane acts of cruelty were seen as normalities. Discrimination against minorities was considered standard.
Today, we look back at the actions that were tolerated and so many of us are astonished. I cannot imagine having lived in a world where my classrooms were filled with only others who looked like me. Having only lived 18 years, I have seen things like intolerance and hatred towards others, but I have only seen it with the eyes of the youth. Many people reading this can probably say they have lived through watching those times evolve to the present day.
In my eyes, I believe that intolerance of others has significantly improved. Yet, it still seems like no matter how much society has learned to become kinder, there is still plenty of room for improvement. For me, the word “improvement” is a sugar-coated version of what I really think needs to happen. Slavery might not be an issue in the United States anymore, but black people are still facing discrimination every single day. Marriage rights may have changed, but gay people still fear being themselves.
In other words, I do not think simply improving is enough. I imagine that if I was born 50 years into the future, I would be reading about the past with the same disappointed face I have today.
Another thought that this brings me to is asking myself, if I was born in the past and I grew up impressionable to society back then, would I be OK with those things? Would the world around me seem less cruel? Would it instead seem like everyday normal background noise?
I think in a way, it would. That is saddening. Then, I remember that even back then, there were people like Rosa Parks or Nelson Mandela who stood up for what they believed. They were outcast and sometimes imprisoned for standing up for what was right, for what many people, whether or not they could admit it, knew was right.
While they were shamed for it back then, they are praised for it today. This is because we are able to look back at those events and wonder why more people did not advocate for change.
This brings me to my main point — am I OK with what I see unfolding around me everyday? The world today is filled with heartbreaking news like more and more missing children, a fear of climate change, and people being bullied for their disabilities, sexual orientation or race. I think the world that each of us has been brought into, whether it was last year, 20 years ago, or 60 years ago, is blindsiding. I think it is easy for us to become comfortable with our surroundings even if we do not agree with them, simply because we grew up with the idea that a world like that is normal.
On one hand, it is probably the hardest for those who have lived the longest to be comfortable with the idea of change. Society today is a whole new world compared to the one they were brought up in.
While all of these questions swirl in my mind, I do have the belief that everyone should try to make the world a better place and speak up about the problems they see unfolding around them. In a sense, I do not think I will ever be satisfied with the world. I do not think that all of society’s problems will be erased during my time on Earth and because of that, I think that it should always be a priority of mine to advocate for change where it is needed.
While I am hopeful that one day society will improve enough to where looking back at our present day makes them feel like they have dodged a bullet, I do know that I do not want to be on the wrong side of history.
Sierra Voglewede is a senior at Grand Island Senior High.
