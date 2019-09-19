Students and families can visit with representatives from colleges around the region during an educational planning program (EPP) on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Grand Island Senior High School. Admission is free.
A representative from EducationQuest Foundation will also be at the EPP to provide college planning information and resources. The event is sponsored by the Nebraska Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers.
Before attending an EPP, students should visit NebraskaCollegeFairs.org to register for a barcode, print it or download to their smartphone and take it to the event so that college reps can scan it.
For details about other EPPs and college fairs this fall, see upcoming events at EducationQuest.org.
