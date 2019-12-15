Often, I take the opportunity to receive free education for granted. It is easy to dread school because it can seem monotonous. When looking at it day-by-day, it can be tiresome because the assignments and assessments can seem overbearing.
However, education is so much more than earning a great grade on a test or project; education represents opportunity, knowledge, and a fair chance for students to be able to achieve their ambitions. During every second, and through every action, we all benefit from education.
The ability to access knowledge at a low price is an opportunity that leads to so many other opportunities, and I am incredibly grateful for the chance to learn now and for the rest of my life.
Personally, I love to learn and diversify my understanding of history, foreign languages, and math, but there are many students who don’t understand my opinion concerning school. Although I am aware that school can sometimes seem stressful, I can’t understand how students don’t value the opportunities it provides.
I firmly believe that the knowledge we amass will make the masses better citizens, better voters and better at their occupations. The illusion of knowledge threatens a world dedicated to improvement. Therefore, education is necessary to make every aspect of our world better.
Our strength comes from the diversity of our ideas; this diversity is fostered by an education system that encourages students’ love for different subjects.
Our current education system is also valuable because of the teachers who shape our character and help us grow. It is because of these people that we learn how to navigate the world with all of the skills that are necessary to achieve success.
From the English teachers who taught me the power of words and the boldness necessary when conveying my ideas to the math teachers who taught me rational thinking and problem-solving, I am grateful. From the history teachers who taught me the power of the past and the relevance of the future to the science teachers who taught me to experiment with life and analyze the world around me, I am grateful.
It is hard to place a value on education because it provides equal opportunity in a world that is anything but equal. The opportunity of education doesn’t allow your circumstances to define your future. It doesn’t matter what your background may hold because the education system provides a fair chance to accomplish any goal that you may dream of accomplishing. Whether or not you played sports while you were in school, it is true that education has leveled the playing field of life.
When your formal education concludes or when it did conclude, the goal shouldn’t be or shouldn’t have been money. It should be and always be the chance to control your life. Despite your circumstances, you have the ability to work hard and climb the ladder that leads to a better world. Our education has taught us that this is the right we deserve. It is our right to advocate for ourselves and for the world we want to live in.
We shouldn’t just let our learning lead to knowledge; it must lead to action. We have been prepared for the world, but the world isn’t prepared for us.
Emelia Richling is a sophomore at Northwest High School
