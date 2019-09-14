Knickrehm Elementary School students have an additional option when it comes to physical activities thanks to a recent Eagle Scout project.
Justin Hollister, an eighth-grader at Grand Island Central Catholic and a Boy Scout with Troop 114, recently built a gaga ball pit on the north grass area at Knickrehm — his alma mater — as part of his Eagle Scout project. He said he was brainstorming ideas of what to do for his project when he remembered having fun at Camp Augustine playing gaga ball.
Justin said gaga ball is played in a pit and starts with a ball being thrown into the middle of it. He said the ball can only be touched using body parts above the knee and if it touches anywhere below the knee, a player is out of the game. If the ball goes out of the pit, the last person who touched it is out. Players cannot hold the ball.
Justin said he wanted to install a gaga ball pit specifically at Knickrehm because he attended the school and wanted to have something that could be used by Knickrehm students, neighborhood kids and Cub Scouts, whose troop is chartered at the school, for a long time.
To begin his project, Justin said, he had to get permission from Grand Island Public Schools — specifically Buildings and Grounds Director Dan Petsch — and draw out a sketch of the gaga ball pit.
Charlene Hollister, Justin’s mom, said Justin sent the initial email to GIPS in May and received an answer back a month later that it was OK to do the project. It then took him another month to complete it.
“GIPS asked Justin what his business plan was, for a sketch and where he planned to put the gaga ball pit,” Charlene said. “He did have to do his proposal for the Eagle Scout project paperwork and get it approved through the troop as well.”
Justin said he also reached out to Knickrehm fourth-grade teacher Nancy Sutherland to see if anyone connected to the school “could help out.” She directed him to Mudd Jockies and The Home Depot, who both agreed to donate supplies and/or labor to the project.
Justin said he received donations of materials from a number of other local businesses.
Charlene said Mudd Jockies “helped us out way more than we expected,” spending a day doing concrete work for the gaga ball pit. She said concrete work was done first and was allowed to set for a few days before two days of work was done on completing the construction of the gaga ball pit.
“One guy (from Mudd Jockies) came in the morning with a skid loader to clear the grass and other stuff away,” Charlene said. “Then, they leveled it all out and more guys came in the afternoon to work the concrete.”
Justin said he wanted to have the concrete in the gaga ball to be smooth and “a little slippery when wet,” rather than rough, to avoid injuries.
Hollister said Troop 114 scouts and their families helped him to build the gaga ball pit. He added there were about 10 people helping at one time on two different days.
The gaga ball pit was officially dedicated on Sept. 3. At the dedication ceremony, Hollister said he gave a speech and was able to play gaga ball with other scouts and workers from Mudd Jockies who were in attendance.
Knickrehm Principal Rob Bishop called the gaga ball pit “a great opportunity for students” to have an additional activity to participate in during recess and after school. He added there are a number of Knickrehm students using the gaga ball pit before and after school.
“It is a great opportunity and I am all for anything that keeps kids physically active,” he said. “It gets used on a daily basis. Our third-, fourth- and fifth-graders use it during their recess, and there are always students who want to play.”
Bishop said Knickrehm PE teacher Clint Simmons has integrated the gaga ball pit into some of his lessons, giving the students their first lesson on how to play gaga ball and what the rules of the game are.
One of the biggest benefits of Hollister completing his Eagle Scout project at Knickrehm, Bishop said, is that it makes Knickrehm students aware of what they can do to better their school once they move on to middle school or high school.
“We make it a point to let our students know that a former Knickrehm student helped build the gaga ball pit and put that project together,” he said. “I think that makes it really cool for our students so they can say, ‘Hey, I am a Knickrehm student. What will I be able to do?’ It really helps us build some pride in what we are trying to accomplish with our current students at Knickrehm.”
In addition to Knickrehm, Newell Elementary School has a gaga ball pit that is wooden and on a grass/dirt surface. It was installed by the school’s PTA this past summer. George Park also has a gaga ball pit.
