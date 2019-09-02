For generations, almost everyone has struggled to keep up with society’s standards of perfection. From body image to stereotyping, the media has changed many of our perceptions about ourselves.
For teenagers, influence from social media can cause a major impact on self confidence. Messages of how we should look and how we should act constantly appear no matter where we go. In fact, it is almost impossible to scroll through social media apps without coming across celebrities and figures who have maintained a public image that many of us wish to have. When we look at these people, we are too caught up wishing that our bodies, makeup or clothing looked just as good. Yet, we are quick to forget that fame and fortune play large roles in those aspects. In almost all cases, these standards are impossible to reach.
While these expectations are usually unrealistic, it should still be recognized that these influences still continue to control the way young people decide to shape themselves. Because social media has such a high rate of involvement, there are children in elementary and middle school who feel as though they need to grow up quicker to fit in. With that being said, it is undeniable that these unrealistic standards have continued to grow throughout the years. It seems that nowadays, it is harder and harder to just be yourself.
When we turn on the TV, we see plenty of programs that lack authenticity, such as reality shows. Although these shows are meant to focus on real life without the element of acting, almost all of these shows remain scripted. In this aspect, we see people living a life full of entertainment and fame. Yet, that is not the case at all. In many instances, it is the impossible measures we strive to attain over the ones that are realistic.
Today, we have the power to use apps to change the way we appear and in most cases, they are only used to gain the approval of others. In a way, many people in our generation have become too caught up in the number of likes or followers they have. It is not surprising that caring so much about social media publicity has negatively affected the way many people view themselves and others.
In actuality, there is so much more to be valued than our appearances or the way we compare to others online. Realistically, almost all of us know this. Yet, it is still an ideal that many of us cannot erase from our minds.
As mentioned before, beauty standards have been impacting women for centuries. The idolization of beauty included characteristics such as Eurocentric features among many other things. While this has improved over time, it is without a doubt still an issue today. It seems as though most of the pressure that our generation faces revolves around weight, appearance and money. If social media had existed back then, those double standards would have unfortunately been worse. Having such rapid access to others’ pictures and profiles has only made it easier to judge others along with ourselves.
Stereotyping occurs so frequently that people become afraid to be their genuine selves. When considered, this is an awful mindset to have. Sometimes, we value the opinions of others over our own thoughts. When we do this, we tend to dilute our best qualities because we try so hard to conform with others.
While many of these standards directly affect women, men face an abundance of negative self-image as well. This is a concept that lacks representation in the media; it is often forgotten that men attempt to live up to the standards that society has paved for them as well. Men are expected to do many things simply because it is a stereotype at this point. Not only are they put under pressure to appear masculine constantly, but they also face judgment for their weight and appearance as well.
Needless to say, everyone has the potential to be affected by social media’s unrealistic standards.
In today’s world, double standards and envy are impossible to avoid. Wherever we look, there is a constant reminder of what we could have, what we could be, and what we could look like. From television, to magazines, to social media, we are always under the influence of society. While some of these reminders have the potential to be attainable and positive, many do quite the opposite.
While many young individuals face the worst end of this, plenty of adults still battle with self-image. However, it is important to remember that attempting to conform to society’s normalities only damages your own values. When we fail to be ourselves, we only allow these standards to continue.
Sierra Voglewede is a senior at Grand Island Senior High.