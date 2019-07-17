Audiences can experience the classic tale of “Alice in Wonderland,” but with a young cast at a production this weekend.
DEBUT! Youth Theatre Company will present “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Barr Middle School auditorium.
Tickets are $8 for adults age 13 and older, $5 for kids age 4-12 and free for ages 3 and younger. They can be purchased at Hy-Vee, at the door or from any “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” cast member. The proceeds from the ticket sales will go to fund a scholarship in honor of Betty Powell Lofgreen, Shirley Anderson and Lori Boughton.
Pam Ahlman and Deb Scheel are co-directors of “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” Ahlman said the show’s story is the same as “Alice in Wonderland,” but the “junior” means it is shortened and designed for young kids to perform. “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” has a cast of 45 students who just completed the third through eighth grades.
“It is the same story that everybody knows and loves, but with some twists to make it more fun for this age to perform,” Ahlman said. “There is some different music, some different pieces like not (having) a chess game like the original, but we have a game of ‘Simon Says.’ The basic structure is the same, but then there is some surprises.”
Ahlman said DEBUT! chose “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” as this year’s production because it was different than anything the theater company has done before. She said the show is “very singing- and dancing-heavy” with fewer lines.
“We started dancing earlier than what we usually would because there is so much of it,” Ahlman said. “The kids get to be on stage a lot for this production. That is something we are always looking for. We want the kids who are involved with this to be able to be on stage as much as they can. The kids definitely like that.”
Incoming Westridge Middle School seventh-grader Alex Weaver plays March Hare in the production. He said his character “really looks up to” the Mad Hatter and wants to be like him, so he is with him throughout the show. Alyssa Priester, an incoming Grand Island Senior High freshman, plays the titular character, Alice.
“I play Alice and she is just this girl who is stuck in this wondrous land,” Priester said. “She is just trying to find her way home, but is in awe of everything that is happening around her because it is a magical land around her.”
Weaver said he has been involved with DEBUT! productions for three years, while Priester has been involved with them for six years. They said they enjoy the theater aspect of DEBUT! and being able to interact with their fellow cast members, who they said they consider family.
“We are all just one big family,” Weaver said. “We all work together to put on this production and it is always great in the end. We need everybody in this show.”
Priester said she encourages people to buy tickets to, and attend, this weekend’s production of “Alice in Wonderland Jr.”
“This is a really fun show,” she said. “It is going to help people get out of the house and is going to give them something to do later in the day when it is 90 or 100 degrees outside. You come and you see a show that is a lot of fun. Every year, we get a family who comes and their kid joins the next year and loves it. It is just a great way to expose people to theater.”