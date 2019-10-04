Before music fills the air during the Harvest of Harmony Parade, one important tradition takes place the day before: The Harvest of Harmony Pageant.
On Friday, 28 girls represented their schools at the Harvest of Harmony Pageant.
Jen Barker, pageant chair, said that the girls started off the morning with a five-minute interview.
After the interview and staging practice, the contestants have lunch and then they have sessions that will give them helpful information as they look toward college, Barker said.
Directly after lunch was a personal safety demonstration where taekwondo instructor Matt Boyle taught the girls simple ways to protect themselves.
While Boyle said they did go over some techniques like wrist releases, elbow strikes and knee strikes, the most important topic they focused on was situational awareness.
“Really what we want to focus on is the day-to-day stuff people can do to make sure they’re staying safe,” said Boyle.
After the personal safety demonstration, the girls moved to a women in business panel, which Barker said is where women in different businesses come in and explain to the girls how they got where they are.
One of Barker’s favorite parts of the day is when the group of seniors come in knowing only a few people, and they become friends by the end of the day.
“They (the contestants) are the only ones from their school so when they come here they don’t really know anybody,” said Barker. She said a few girls may have met through Girls State and sports. “They leave here with 27 new friends and that’s kind of exciting to see.”
Contestants Lana Menke from Palmer and Cydra Bruns from Grand Island Northwest echoed the sentiment from Barker, saying that the pageant gave them an opportunity to meet girls with the same interests.
The two seniors were selected as representatives from their bands by the students in the band.
Bruns said Northwest picks their representative each year by the band voting for one of the seniors who have been a part of the band for all eight semesters.
Menke said Palmer Public Schools has each member of the band write a senior’s name down on a sticky note and the teacher pulls a name out of a jar.
Both Menke and Bruns said the day of the pageant goes by fast, but they are enjoying it and making friends along the way.
At the pageant, the top five contestants are announced, and then Miss Harvest of Harmony is announced, Barker said.
