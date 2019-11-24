All 54 members of the Jefferson Gentlemen organization at Jefferson Elementary School will be sponsored this year thanks to community support of its Sponsor A Gentleman campaign.
Each sponsorship is $50, meaning the campaign raised $27,000 in sponsorship funds. The campaign began the first week of October and funds for all 54 sponsorships were secured by the week of Nov. 11.
Jason Zelasney, a Jefferson fourth-grade teacher who serves as one of the organization’s sponsors, said some of the Jefferson Gentlemen “have a little bit of difficulties” in being able to secure dress pants, dress shirts and ties to participate in the organization due to their costs. He said the sponsorships will go toward their cost, as well as the cost of busing students to social events and the cost of a formal dinner at the end of the year where students are able to showcase what they have learned to the community.
Zelasney said the amount of community support for the Sponsor Gentleman campaign was “overwhelming” and that he could not believe the amount of support it received.
“When we came out with the idea, we were hoping to get at least half of them sponsored and start building it each year,” he said. “After about a month of putting it out there, we were able to get all 54 members sponsored. In fact, we still have people contacting us and asking us if they can help out. It is overwhelming because it shows how much the community cares about the program and believes in it. We are overjoyed with it.”
Jefferson fifth-graders Kolby Douglas and Richard Vandora, who are both three-year members of the Jefferson Gentleman organization, said they are thankful to those who donated funds to sponsor them and their classmates.
“It’s really awesome because at the end of the year, we have a dinner and we will not have to pay. We can just show parents and people there what we learned over the years from Jefferson Gentlemen,” Vandora said. “We are happy that you guys sponsored us because we do not want a cheap meal. We want a fancy meal where we can have a great dinner at the end of the year.”
Douglas said the sponsorships will allow him and his fellow Jefferson Gentlemen “to do nice stuff for the community.”
“I think it is neat because we are all going to do that,” he said. “I think it is great how other people are sponsoring us for kids who are using their time to learn how to be proper gentlemen.”
Zelasney said this is the fourth year the Jefferson Gentlemen organization has been in place for male Jefferson students in grades 3-5. As part of their involvement with the organization, he said the students learn things such as table manners, how to tie their ties in a double Windsor knot, how to do a proper handshake and how to make proper eye contact with other people.
“Each year, we have gone around and done some community cleanup. We went out in the community and picked up trash for one of our meetings,” Zelasney said. “As the year goes on, we are looking at different things to change it up from the years past. We have something set up with Grand Island Senior High’s ROTC where they are going to come and talk to the boys about their standards, expectations and goals. We are also looking at helping at the VFW with their burger nights.”
Vandora said of all the things he has done as a Jefferson Gentleman, he has enjoyed community cleanup events the most.
“A lot of people are littering these days and I just like helping the environment get better,” he said.
Vandora said Jefferson Gentlemen has helped him to have better table manners. Douglas agreed, saying he “did not have very good manners” prior to joining the organization.
“Jefferson Gentlemen has taught me the manners and how important they are,” he said.
Zelasney said the organization is beneficial to the students as its builds their confidence and improves their social skills.“On these meeting days, I wish we could invite people to just watch because they walk with their chin so high, their shoulders are back and they love the way they look,” he said. “One gentleman struggled with tying their tie and the others all jumped in to help each other out to make sure they all look good and feel good. They are helping out each other and willing to lend a hand whenever someone needs help. It has been great to watch.”
Zelasney said having a sponsorship will boost the confidence of the Jefferson Gentlemen even more.
“They do not have to worry about anything,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.