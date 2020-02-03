WAYNE — Wayne State College in Wayne has announced its dean’s list for the fall semester.
Students listed on the dean’s list earned a grade point average of at least 3.5. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.
Central Nebraska student on the dean’s list include:
Elizabeth Hauger*, Taylor Olnes and Joseph Rozeboom, all of Albion; Dusty Butler, Alda; Bailey Coons, Anselmo; Trent Scott*, Ansley; Hailey Dixon, Morgan Hostert*, Claire McCoy and Henry Penner, all of Aurora; Kori Siebert, Benedict; Erika Hinz, Bradshaw; Keegan Clark*, Colten Eggleston* and Grayson Garey, all of Broken Bow;
Jordan McBride and Victory Sikes, both of Burwell; Nathaniel Ruhl, Cairo; Cheyney Loper* and Lafeyette Loper*, both of Callaway; Bailey Hamer* and Madeline Moser*, both of Central City; Serena Baker, Trevor Conway, James Lesiak*, Chase Ostransky, Riggs Patton and Katie Voichahoske*, all of Fullerton; Caden Cruise, Blake Fehringer*, Mathilda Fehringer, Justin Mohrmann, Shyla Oberhauser and Calista Shanle, all of Genoa;
Shaun Budde, Brenden Holling, Hannah Klanecky*, Madison Kropatsch*, Samuel Mayhew, Jackson Richling, Brynn Sealock*, Eshan Sood* and Blakeley Wooden, all of Grand Island; Whitney Brown and Courtnie Wendt*, both of Hastings;
Jade Hiebner, Benjamin Mestl* and Alexa Siebert, all of Henderson; Morgan Schulze*, Hordville; Taylor Ference, Loup City; Isabel Zelasney*, Osceola; Linnea Vogel*, Palmer; Luke Jacobs, Phillips; Sara Schwartz, St. Libory; Valaree Busse and Sydney Wells, both of St. Paul; Corinne Grint, Sargent;
Rylee Branting, Macy Stewart and Jacob Willis, all of Shelby; Kathleen Juhl* and Marcus Tofflemire, both of Shelton; Madelyn Rinkol, Silver Creek; Madalynn Haschke, Spalding; Alexis Eller, Kjell Marsden, Treva Nielson*, Luke Robertson and Taylor Rystrom, all of Stromsburg; and Dakota Schroll*, Wood River.
President’s and deans’ lists released at Northeast Community College
NORFOLK — Northeast Community College in Norfolk has named some area students to its the president’s and deans’ honor lists for the fall semester.
Students named to the president’s list earned a perfect grade point average of 4.0. Those on the deans’ list earned at GPA of at least 3.75.
NCC also compiles president’s and deans’ lists for part-time students taking at least six credit hours.
Area students named to the president’s list include:
Cody Barbee of Ayr; Joel Myers of Broken Bow; Waylan David and Grace Racek, both of Burwell; Jacque Johnson of Grand Island; Taylor Pulver of Kenesaw; and Joseph Bloom, Morgan Haschke, Grant Marisch and Ethan Naughtin, all of Spalding.
Students named to the part-time president’s llist include:
Cabre Johnson of Albion; Tiffany Mayfield and Elizabeth Sears, both of Burwell; and Abby Hysell of Ord.
Area students named to the dean’s list include:
Tayla Koetter of Albion; Joel Kaczor of Boelus; Kirsten Staab of Broken Bow; Samantha Sokol of Cairo; Derek Mahony of Ericson; Taylor Swertzic of Fullerton; Chase Dettman and Ali Nowicki, both of Grand Island; Ty
Goodrich of Greeley; Jacob Kubicka of Juniata; Mikayla Strickland of North Loup; Austin Coffin and Jamie Hopwood, both of Shelby; Zachary Jarecki of Silver Creek; and Preston Plock and Benjamin Tidyman, both of Stromsburg.
Melanie Vanosdall of Scotia was named to the part-time deans’ list.
Honors
Isaac Sullivan of Albion, Ryan Kuskie of Broken Bow and Garrett Ames of Grand Island were named to the fall dean’s list at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City, S.D., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Robert Stiles of Grand Island has been named to the President’s Honor Roll at Bismarck State College in Bismarck, N.D., for earning a 4.0 grade point average for the fall semester.
Jewell Dixson of St. Paul has been named to the fall dean’s list at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Activities
Sam Johnson, a Hastings College sophomore from Hastings, placed in competition during the Nebraska in Kansas swing Jan. 25-26 in Manhattan, Kan. Johnson came in fifth in extemporaneous speaking and fifth in communication analysis on the first day. The second day, he laced sixth in extemporaneous speaking. The Hastings College forensics team placed first in overall team sweepstakes for the weekend.
Sarah Waite and Kalee Reams, both of Hastings, were performers in the University of Nebraska at Kearney Dance Program presentation of “plucked” Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 in Kearney. Reams was also a choreographer.
Graduates
Sarah Fitzgerald of Doniphan graduated from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis in December with an associated degree in equine management.
