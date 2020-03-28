OMAHA — A total of 128 senior medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha have received their residency assignments.
Forty-four percent of UNMC students are staying in Nebraska for their training, and 67 percent matched in primary care, which includes family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology.
Central Nebraska UNMC medical students, slated to graduate in May, with their residency assignments, include:
Tanner Hannappel of Clarks, University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine, internal medicine preliminary, Sioux Falls, S.D., and UNMC, diagnostic radiology, Omaha.
Stephen Goodin of Hastings, Spectrum Health/Michigan State University, orthopaedics, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Austin Wilson of Juniata, UNMC, internal medicine, Omaha.
Justin Burr of Kenesaw, UNMC, internal medicine preliminary/radiation oncology, Omaha.
John Gallagher of Kenesaw, UNMC, internal medicine, Omaha.
Noel Bruner of Shelton, UNMC, internal medicine/primary care, Omaha.
Honors
Hastings College junior Jordan Ismaiel of Hastings placed third in the Juried Student Exhibition at the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center in Hastings. Ismaiel’s entry is oil, acrylic and graphite on dropcloth with cellophane on paper, titled “Lean into Me, Lover.”
Scholarships
Elijah Arends of Grand Island has received the Silver Presidential Scholarship, CSC Foundation Board Award, Richard & Gwenlyn Brown, & the Academic Achievement Award from Chadron State College. Arends is studying health sciences at CSC in Chadron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.