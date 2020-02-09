The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2019 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions of medical resonance imaging, medical laboratory science and radiography.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students placed in the top 20 percent of their class and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Central Nebraska students on the dean’s list include:
College of Nursing, Omaha Division — Laura Lowry and Mallory Woods, both of Grand Island, and Brenna Schroer of Hastings.
College of Nursing, Kearney Division — Cristal Alarcon, Julie Hunter and Reagan Ostdiek, all of Grand Island; Morgan Parr of Hastings; Claire Rasmussen of Juniata; Adeline Hand of Pleasanton; and Michelle Bruha of Scotia.
College of Nursing, Lincoln Division — Lillian Epp and Kalyn Wiarda, both of Aurora; KyAna McCandless Stewart of Broken Bow; Chloe Engel of Clarks;Alison King of Doniphan; McKayla Harder, Ashtyn Keezer and Juan Palma Almanza, all of Grand Island; Elizabeth Clark, Kierstin Curtis and Claire Theisen, all of Hastings; Ellie Steingard of Henderson; and Shelby Schneider of Sargent.
College of Nursing, Northern Division (Norfolk) — Amelia Iversen of Grand Island.
College of Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff) — Biftuu Omar of Grand Island.
College of Pharmacy — Andrew Flint of Broken Bow.
Academic honors
Brayden Olson of St. Edward and Landon Weber of Hastings have been named to the fall dean’s list at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Activities
Joshua Wiemers of Grand Island and Jadyn Cattau of Aurora are among 42 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students chosen by the Clifton Strengths Institute at the UNL College of Business to serve as strengths coaches for the 2020-21 school year. The new coaches will join returning coaches to mentor more than 750 first-year business students in Professional Enhancement I: Investing in Strengths.
Bailey Manhart of Central City, alto saxophone; Aaron Borer of Grand Island, clarinet; Alex Gewecke of Grand Island, trombone; and Rachel Witt of Hastings, clarinet, are members of the University of Nebraska at Kearney Wind Ensemble that presented concerts in five central and southeast Nebraska towns Thursday and Friday.
