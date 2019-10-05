The University of Nebraska Medical Center recently hosted ceremonies to signify the beginning of health professions for students in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk.
Students in many of the programs receive white coats.
Central Nebraska students participating include:
College of Nursing Omaha Division — Nicholas Lorenz of Grand Island, Bailey Gragg of Hastings andנRiley Boyd of Primrose.
College of Nursing Lincoln Division — Lillian Epp of Aurora; KyAna McCandless Stewart of Broken Bow; Alison King and Kaylee Lewis, both of Doniphan; McKayla Harder and Ashtyn Keezer, both of Grand Island; Kaitlyn Sanchez of Hastings; Ellie Steingard of Henderson; Bailey Wetzel of Ord; and Shelby Schneider of Sargent.
College of Nursing Kearney Division — Cherokee Reinhart of Albion; Taylor Henry of Ansley; Jennifer Clevenger and Jesica Martinez, both of Gibbon; Julie Hunter and Reagan Ostdiek, both of Grand Island;נThien Truong of Hastings; Claire Rasmussen of Juniata; Ahna Ruh of Kenesaw; Keenan Rasmussen of St. Edward; Lisset Lozoya of Shelton; and Jessica Critel of Trumbull.
College of Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff) — Philip Pedroza of Hastings.
College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk) — MacKenzie Rinkol of Central City and Amelia Iversen of Grand Island.
College of Medicine — Jordyn Atwater of Ayr; Ryan Hudnall of Chapman; Chance Cosgriff of Doniphan; Nathan Maginnis, Daniel Novinski and Riley Ostdiek, all of Grand Island; and Jake Fowler and Josie Parr, both of Hastings.
College of Dentistry — Doctor of dental surgery, Brock Reichardt of Aurora, Randin Rawlings of Bartlett and Sydney Armstrong of Grnad Island; dental hygiene, Callie Armstrong of Shelton and Emily Houtby of Wolbach.
College of Pharmacy — Ali Tanbouza-Husseini of Aurora and Courtney Kunzman of Grand Island.
Graduate Studies — Kathryn Muilenburg of Aurora andנValerie Fousek of Central City.
College of Allied Health Professions — Cytotechnology, Sarah Johnson of Hastings; diagnostic medical sonography, Brooke Zentz of Boelus; magnetic resonance imaging, Jacalyn Johnson of Aurora; medical laboratory science, Riley Taylor of Doniphan; physical therapy, Coleman Westerby of Grand Island and Alexis VanBoening of Hastings; physician assistant, Olivia Hyde of Gibbon and Kaitlyn Grothen of Hastings; radiography, Jordan Kerns-Schneider and Sophia Mittelstaedt, both of Grand Island, and Delaney Belt of Shelton.
Area students work as resident assistants at CCC-Hastings
HASTINGS — Twenty-one resident assistants have been hired for the 2019-20 academic year at Central Community College-Hastings.
Resident assistants are student leaders who help the housing coordinator with the operation of the campus dorms. New resident assistants from Central Nebraska include:
Mack Nelson of Albion, a 2018 graduate of Boone Central High School, the son of Randy and Andrea Nelson; Tyler Spotanski of Cairo, a 2018 graduate of Centura High School, the son of Kyle and Andrea Spotanski; Brittany Trumbull of Callaway, a 2018 graduate of Callaway Public Schools, the daughter of Dan and M. Jolleen Trumbull; Tyler Hiatt of Grand Island, a 2016 graduate of Northwest High School, the son of Scott and Beca Hiatt; and Yazmin Ruvalcaba-Guzman of Palmer, a 2018 graduate of Palmer Public School, the daughter of Armando Ruvalcaba and Cristina Guzman.
Area students graduate from UNO
OMAHA — Several area students graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in August.
Central Nebraska graduates include:
Armando Suarez, cum laude, bachelor of science in management information systems and certificate, Alexander Parker, cum laude, bachelor of science in communication, and Veronica Interiano, bachelor of multidisciplinary studies, all of Grand Island; Ann Wood-Holley of Greeley, master of social work;
Sarah Shurigar-Meyer, master of social work, Shannon Peterson, master of social work, and Amanda Cunningham, master of social work, all of Hastings; Kassaundra Hartley of Spalding, master of public administration; and Cody Kamphaus of Taylor, bachelor of science in education.
Seim, Eliason awarded GILT scholarships
Michele Seim, a 2019 graduate of Giltner High School, and Lydia Eliason, a 2019 graduate of Grand Island Senior High, are attending college this fall with the aid of $500 Catherine Fosket Scholarships from Grand Island Little Theatre.
This scholarship is awarded to a senior who has been involved in a Grand Island Little Theatre production at some time, either on or off stage, and/or is planning on pursuing a career in a fine arts area.
Seim, the daughter of Kimberly Seim, played saxophone, was in the choir and was active in theater productions at Giltner High School. She received the Edward Jones Student of the Month Award for her work with the school’s one-act plays.
She has volunteered in the Giltner community with park cleanup, helped care for her grandmother, and volunteered with the Grand Island Humane Society. Her love for animals has led her to seek a career as a veterinary technician at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
Eliason, the daughter of Carl and Joan Eliason, was an honor roll student every semester at GISH, received an academic letter every year and was accepted into the National Honor Society.
She was in varsity vocal groups, including Chamber Choir, Madrigal and Ultimate Image, and appeared in five musicals, numerous plays and performed four years in “The Christmas Carol.”
She received Superior ratings at district music contest and was selected for the All State Choir. Her volunteer work has centered around her involvement in her church local ministry work, helping raise money for mission ministries, and she sang for various community events, including two communitywide fundraisers, one for human trafficking and one for people with special needs.
She plans to pursue the areas of musical theater, vocal music and theology at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
Novinski receives top award from Theta Chi Fraternity
Daniel S. Novinski of Grand Island, of Gamma Phi Chapter at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, is the 2019 recipient of the Reginald E.F. Colley Award from Theta Chi Fraternity. The Colley Award is Theta Chi’s most prestigious collegiate honor and annually recognizes distinguished service to alma mater, fraternity and community.
Novinski served his chapter as the freshman representative on the standards board and was then elected secretary and ultimately as a two-term chapter president. He led his members to a cumulative chapter grade point average of 3.44, which is above the all-men’s and all-fraternity averages on campus. He also led the chapter to raise more than $11,600 for the USO, American Cancer Society, and Junior Achievement. He doubled the size of his chapter: when he joined Gamma Phi, there were only 20 brothers. When he graduated, there were nearly 50.
Novinski received a bachelor of science in biology with a minor in chemistry in May. He has started his medical studies at the University of Nebraska Medical Center School of Medicine in Omaha.
Graduates
Donald McKinnis of Grand Island received a bachelor of science in business administration last summer from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan.
Michael Jack of Eustis received a bachelor of science in agricultural business last summer from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan.
Honors
Bradley DeMers of Osceola is a finallst for homecoming king at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan., representing the Student Government Association. A junior majoring in political science, he is the son of Mark and Barb DeMers.
Activities
Audrey Quandt of Grand Island is among 10 students from Concordia University in Seward who spent five weeks last summer teaching in two English as a second language summer camps for students at Buena Vista Concordia International School in Shenzhen, China.
The camps featured classes in science, technology, engineering, art and math, as well as English. They taught 150 Chinese children, ages 4 to 14, and participated in church activities, coffee shop ministry through conversation and spent time sightseeing.
