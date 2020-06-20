The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Central Nebraska students on the dean’s list include:
College of Nursing Omaha Division — Samantha Sonnenfeld of Alda; Laura Lowry, Ashley Moseley and Mallory Woods, all of Grand Island.
College of Nursing Lincoln Division — Lillian Epp of Aurora; McKayla Harder and Ashtyn Keezer, both of Grand Island; Elizabeth Clark and Kierstin Curtis, both of Hastings; Ellie Steingard of Henderson; and Paige Lucas of Ravenna.
College of Nursing Kearney Division — Bailey Coslor, Julie Hunter and Reagan Ostdiek, all of Grand Island;נLarissa Bruce of Hastings; Claire Rasmussen of Juniata; Tessa Copp of Ord; and Michelle Bruha of Scotia.
College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk) — Amelia Iversen of Grand Island.
College of Pharmacy — Andrew Flint of Broken Bow.
College of Allied Health Professions — Taylor Sutton of Genoa; Ileana Gonzalez and Sophia Mittelstaedt, both of Grand Island; and Delaney Belt of Shelby.
Scholarships
Zachary Pandorf of Shelby and Weston Peschel of Phillips have been awarded scholarships byנAugustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D., for the 2020-21 academic year.
Graduates
Austin Ruskamp of Wood River has graduated with a master of science in athletic administration from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
Honors
Robert Stiles of Grand Island has been named to the President’s Honor Roll with a 4.0 grade point average for the spring semester at Bismarck State College in Bismarck, N.D.
