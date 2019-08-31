KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band opens its season Sept. 12 with performances at UNK’s football home opener at Foster Field.
In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, the 83-member band performs in the annual UNK Band Day Parade and Bearcat Marching Festival Sept 21. The parade begins at 10 a.m.
Pride of the Plains members from Central Nebraska include:
Sam Hundstad, Broken Bow; Bailey Manhart, Central City; Morgan Wadkins-Meyer, Gibbon; KC Carillo, Oscar Erives, Emily Laub, Brooke Lee, Taylor Mues, Cosme Price and Aryanna Warner, all of Grand Island; Ashley Hein and Rachel Witt, both of Hastings; Kora Severance, Ord; Christian Schlief and Mary Kate Steele, both of Osceola; and Matt Puhalla, Shelton.
Cornhusker Marching Band makes debut Saturday
LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 299-member Cornhusker Marching Band made its 2019 debut Saturday at Memorial Stadium with pregame and halftime performances at Nebraska’s football season opener against South Alabama.
Central Nebraska students in the marching band include:
Scott Smith of Central City, alto saxophone; Esman Rodas of Grand Island, baritone; Sydney Meyer of Aurora, color guard; Carolina Thompson of St. Libory, color guard; Celeste Thompson of Grand Island, color guard; Anna Helzer of Aurora, horn; Samuel Harvey of Grand Island, percussion; Ryan Wiese of Grand Island, percussion; Jaeden Beyer of Central City, piccolo;
Emily Donnell of Aurora, piccolo; Jayden Falldorf of Grand Island, tenor saxophone; Lindsey LaBrie of Hastings, tenor saxophone; Josh Brooks of Hastings, trumpet; Drew Jensen of Aurora, trumpet; Mark Perez of Henderson, trumpet; Leavitt Reno of Grand Island, trumpet; Kylee Sodomka of Grand Island, trumpet; and Adam Eddy of Hastings, tuba.
Scholarships
Katie Fast of Hastings has received the Mark and Nancy Dyslin Scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
Graduates
Ryan Bainter, Sheyla Hanks, Melody O’Callaghan and Brittany Roberts, all of Hastings, graduated from the Mary Lanning Healthcare School of Radiologic Technology on July 13. Roberts received the Bracco Diagnostics Award of Excellence and the Star Award.
Honors
Payton Best of Grand Island, a junior civil engineering major at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan., has been named a Cargill Fellow by the Staley School of Leadership Studies at K-State. The fellows program provides students with a yearlong leadership development experience.