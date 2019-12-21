HASTINGS — Nursing students with ties to Hastings College participated in a Nursing Pinning ceremony at the College’s French Memorial Chapel on Dec. 12 as part of the Creighton University College of Nursing graduation ceremony.
The ceremony is a symbolic welcoming of newly graduated nurses, who are presented with a special pin from faculty and welcomed into the profession.
Six of the students were participants in the 3+1 nursing program — a partnership between Hastings College, the Creighton University College of Nursing and Mary Lanning Healthcare. In addition to receiving their nursing degree, these students received their diploma from Hastings College during the ceremony.
The 3+1 nursing program allows students to graduate in as few as four years with two degrees: a bachelor’s degree from Hastings College in Health Systems, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Creighton. Students spend three years on the Hastings College campus followed by one year in Creighton’s Accelerated BSN program on the Mary Lanning Healthcare campus.
During the ceremony, Diana Chavez-Gutierrez and Alexandra Schmidt of Hastings, and Amber Lewandowski of Grand Island were presented with the Constance Smith Peterson Memorial Award for their work in meeting the needs of clients at Crossroads Mission Avenue and collaborating to put on a successful 5K run/walk event.
Chavez-Guttierez was also presented with a Service and Spirit Award. For this award, faculty members nominate students who best exemplify Creighton spirit through extracurricular activities and service.
Lewandowski and Schmidt were both part of the 3 + 1 program, earning dual degrees. Schmidt is a member of Sigma Theta Tau, International Nursing Honor Society, Iota Tau Chapter.
Three students who previously graduated from Hastings College also received their Accelerated BSN degree during the ceremony. They are Chavez-Gutierrez, Ronne Cook of Kenesaw and Madelyn (Smith) Hakanson of Clay Center. All are 2018 HC graduates.
Area students graduate from CCC-Columbus
COLUMBUS — Central Community College-Columbus recognized 64 midyear graduate candidates Dec. 5 at a reception held in their honor.
Area December graduate candidates receiving degrees or diplomas include:
Associate of applied science degree: Lucas Danklesen of Clarks and Seth Bridger of Fullerton, business administration.
Associate of arts degree: Mallory Gotschall of Grand Island and Madison Walkowiak of Spalding.
Associate of science degree: Mallory Gotschall of Grand Island and Jenessa Grooms of Ord.
Diploma: Jacob Gaspari of Aurora, mechatronics; Haleema Rehman and Sara Rehman, both of Grand Island, early childhood education; Garret Dearmont and Keaten Sekutera, both of Loup City, agricultural sciences; Timothy Crane of Osceola, business administration; and Jaimee Klein of Stromsburg, business administration.
Area UNMC students receive degrees at commencement
OMAHA — Several area students graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center Dec. 20 in a commencement ceremony in Witherspoon Concert Hall at the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha.
Central Nebraska students receiving degrees include:
College of Nursing Omaha Division: Michelle Burnett of Anselmo, Kaylene Grudzinski and Hannah Skiles, both of Grand Island, bachelor of science in nursing.
College of Nursing Kearney Division: Kenzie Lueders of Grand Island, bachelor of science in nursing.
College of Nursing Lincoln Division: Kalyn Wiarda of Aurora, bachelor of science in nursing.
College of Allied Health Professions: Aleisha Nabower of Hastings, with highest distinction, master of health professions teaching and technology; Luke Friesen of Grand Island, master of physician assistant studies.
Area students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa
Five area students have been inducted into the Beta Alpha Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Central Community College-Hastings.
Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for two-year colleges. To obtain membership, students must have a 3.5 grade point average.
New members at CCC-Hastings include: Rylee Hunt of Doniphan; Stephanie Ruiz Avitia of Grand Island; and Tyra Barrett, Tara Knehans and Mytien Thai, all of Hastings.
In addition, seven Central Nebraska students have been accepted into the Chi Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Central Community College-Columbus.
They are: Stacy Sizemore of Albion, Carlos Chirino Varela of Columbus, Ragan Wood of Greeley, Katy Ayers of Kearney, Lela Blackburn and Sierra Harrison of Osceola, and Madison Walkowiak of Spalding.
Graduates
Eric Boggs of Grand Island has graduated with honors from the University of Central Oklahoma in Oklahoma City with a master of education degree in secondary education.
Devon Rupp of Grand Island has graduated from Wayne State College in Wayne with a bachelor’s degree in skilled and technical sciences education with a coaching, work-based learning minor.
Scholarships
Megan Douglas of Hastings, a Central Community College-Hastings student, has received a $500 TRIO Leaders Award scholarship. The TRIO/Student Support Services (TRIO/SSS) program awards the scholarship annually to TRIO/SSS students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership potential and submitted an essay about rising above obstacles to reach their educational goals.
Chadron State College students Olivia Bryant of Anselmo and Taylor Luedke of Palmer received scholarships for the fall semester. Bryant received the Board of Trustees, Leadership Room Waiver, American Red Cross, and James Augustine Memorial scholarships. Luedke received the Glenn and Helen Weber Memorial Scholarship.
