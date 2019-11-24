Activities

Nathan Burnett of Shelton, a member of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture rodeo team, is third overall in saddle broncs in the Great Plains Region at the end of the fall competitions. The season will resume next spring.

Colby Mitchell of Burwell, a member of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture shooting sports team, is ranked among the top of the school’s team. He won high overall shooter at a Colorado State competition and was 15th overall among 100 males at a Grand Island competition.

Thomas Prentice of Grand Island is rehearsal accompanist and musical assistant on the student production staff for the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s production of “I Love You Because,” which opened Nov. 20. The last performance will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 24.

