Area students part of cast for Hastings College production
HASTINGS — Several Central Nebraska students attending Hastings College are part of the cast and crew for “Brainstorm,” which opens Thursday in the college’s Scott Studio Theatre.
Cast members include Audrey Weeks of Hastings and Jeff Sokol of Grand Island.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 3-5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Tickets are 8 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. To reserve tickets, email the box office at tickets@hastings.edu.
Graduates
Sierra Peterson of Grand Island was among the recent graduates of South Dakota State University in Brookings. Peterson earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Services.
