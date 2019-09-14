Dakota Schroll of Wood River, Nathaniel Ruhl of Cairo and Isabelle Hatfield of Grand Island will be members of the cast and crew as Wayne State College presents six one-act comedies Oct. 3-6 at Black Box Theatre on the Wayne campus.
