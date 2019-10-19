Area students performing in Concordia University concert
SEWARD — Several area students will be performing when the University Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble of Concordia University in Seward presents its fall concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Cattle Conference Room, located in the Janzow Campus Center on Concordia’s campus. The concert is free and open to the public.
The 80-member Symphonic Band has gained a reputation for engaging and entertaining performances of outstanding sacred and traditional concert band literature. The University Wind Ensemble, a 40-member concert band selected by auditions from the Symphonic Band, is an extension of the band program as the touring concert band that Concordia University sends on tours throughout the United States.
Members of the 2019-20 University Symphonic Band from Central Nebraska include:
Abigail Huggins of Grand Island, clarinet; Zachary Staehr of Grand Island, trombone; Trenton Bruntz of Hastings, trumpet; Chris Warneke of Hastings, alto saxophone; and Megan Kroeker of Henderson, flute.
Honors
Hanna Heil of Ord was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Heil is one of 200 recipients to receive the award, which is designed to help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members. Heil, a graduate clinician at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, will use funds from this award to continue her education to obtain a master of science in education for speech-language pathology. She was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi this year at UNK.
Activities
Audrianna Earnest of Wood River has been selected as a resident assistant for the 2019-20 academic year at Central Community College-Columbus. An early childhood education major, she is the daughter of Brad and Amy Earnest.
Sabrina Miller of Grand Island and Nathan Hennessy of Stromsburg are members of the cast of “Leading Ladies” at Central Community College-Columbus. The comedy will be presented at 7 p.m. Oct. 24-26 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Fine Arts Theater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.