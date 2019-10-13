Area students performing in UNK wind ensemble
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Wind Ensemble, which presented its first concert Oct. 10 at the Kearney campus, includes several Central Nebraska students.
Area students in the ensemble include: Reiley Hillman of Grand Island, oboe; Aaron Borer (section leader) and Bre Dobesh, both of Grand Island, and Rachel Witt of Hastings, clarinet; Bailey Manhart of Central City, alto saxophone; Alex Gewecke of Grand Island, trombone; Cosme Price of Grand Island, tuba; and Christian Schleif of Osceola, percussion.
Activities
Bryce Emde of Grand Island is a member of the cast of “She Kills Monsters,” the fall production of the University of Nebraska at Kearney Theatre Department. He plays Orcus and Ronnie in the dramatic comedy, which is produced and directed by students. The final performance will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in the Miriam Drake Theatre on the Kearney campus.
Jarret Buchholz of Arnold and Courtney Smith of Hampton were members of the cast of “Evil Dead: The Musical,” presented Oct. 3-6 by the Chadron State College Theatre Department at the campus in Chadron.
