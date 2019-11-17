CCC-Grand Island students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa
Fifty-two students have been inducted into the Alpha Tau Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society at Central Community College-Grand Island.
The chapter includes students from CCC’s Grand Island Campus as well as its Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers. Individuals selected as members are recognized for their academic excellence, good character and citizenship. To obtain membership, students must be enrolled in a two-year college with at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
New members include:
Elizabeth Burgos of Axtell; Rachel Bishop of Beatrice; Satie Engelhardt of Bladen; Sydnie Budde and Chanel Osburn, both of Cairo; Susan Esch of Cedar Rapids; Lisa Delka and Ashley Tarnick, both of Doniphan;
Jenee Blundell of Geneva; Angela Soto of Gibbon; Christy Acevedo, Jose Acevedo, Brayden Adair, Abdel Bruguera, Sarah Chandler, Michael Coffey, Rocky Czaplewski, Antonio Garcia Campos, Alicia Hernandez, Katie Hodges, Carina Krolikowski, Madison Levander, Halewya Lopez, Tiernan Mach, John Molina, Francisco Ortega, Ngozi Osazuwa John, Michaela Rall, Carmen Rossi, Cassandra Sander and Priscile Tshijuka, all of Grand Island;
Josiah Bronson, Rebecca Brown, Jenna Ellis and John Johnson, all of Hastings; Riston Mais of Heartwell; Ramona Bontrager and Ana Medina-Espinoza, both of Holdrege; Mariah Popple of Juniata; Jordan Bidwell, McKenzie Deterding, Elizabeth Hathaway, Ruth Kirkland, Lajos Kosa, Kristen Ludwig and Brittany Trobough, all of Kearney; Ranae Lux of Lexington; Mikala Branstad of Minden; Abigail Johnson of Norfolk; Karlee Eaton of Omaha; Debra Wilhelm of Orchard; and Courtland King of St. Paul.
Activities
Courtney Snith of Hampton is a member of the cast of “Miss Julie,” being presented at Chadron State College. The final performance will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Black Box Theatre on the campus in Chadron.
Luke Jacobs of Phillips is one of the featured student soloists to perform during the Wayne State College Jazz Ensemble concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in Ramsey Theatre on the Wayne campus.
Honors
Erin McKown of Albion was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science in Boston. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
