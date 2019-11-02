Undergraduates explore health careers at University of Nebraska Medical Center
CHADRON — Twenty-four Chadron State College students enrolled in the Rural Health Opportunities Program toured the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
During the visit, students learned about careers in the allied health professions, dentistry, dental hygiene, medicine, nursing, pharmacy and public health. Students also met UNMC students in their declared health profession training programs and gained information about how to be academically prepared to thrive in professional school, according to a press release from UNMC.
Central Nebraska students participating include: Lydia Connell of Arnold, Sage Konicek of Ord, Brooke Becker of Hastings, Brooke Chramosta of Ravenna and Kesha DeGroff of Broken Bow.
Honors
Nina Parry of Genoa is among 13 freshmen and sophomore students attending the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis who recently received the American Degree, the highest honor in FFA. Parry was active in FFA at Twin River High School and is majoring in vet technology at NCTA.
Kaitlynn Schreiner of Grand Island was awarded first place in Third Year Classical — Treble Voice and Carter Pursley of Aurora was awarded third place in First Year Classical — Men at the state level National Association of Teachers of Singing competition last month at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The Hastings College students performed in a series of adjudicated solo-voice performances for judges from across the state, advancing to the finals.
Sam Johnson of Hastings placed fifth in Communication Analysis at the Halloween Swing Tournament on Oct. 27 in Omaha. He was a member of the Hastings College forensics team that placed second in team sweepstakes that day and third overall in the tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.