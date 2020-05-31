Area students earn degrees from Concordia University
SEWARD — Concordia University in Seward on May 9 awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 250 graduates with an online celebration.
Central Nebraska students receiving degrees include:
Jerod Peters of Aurora, bachelor of science; Kordell Hamer of Central City, bachelor of science in education; Chuol Biel of Grand Island, bachelor of arts; Kamryn Horner of Grand Island, bachelor of arts; Zachary Staehr of Grand Island, bachelor of arts; Tucker Gartner of Hastings, bachelor of science; Lindee Schultz of Hastings, bachelor of science; Christopher Warneke of Hastings, bachelor of arts; Taylor Beck of Hordville, bachelor of science; Carson Woodman of Kenesaw, bachelor of arts; Lukas Ericson of Osceola, bachelor of science in education; Miranda Rathjen of Osceola, bachelor of science in education; Courtney Salmon of Palmer, master of education; Sabra Moore of Shelby, bachelor of arts; Sarah Warneke of St. Libory, bachelor of science in education.
Graduates
Alexander Letheby of Kansas City, Mo., a graduate of Grand Island Senior High, received a bachelor of social work degree May 9 from Park University in Parkville, Mo. Also, Shawn Leach of Grand Forks, N.D., a graduate of Arcadia High School, received a master of business administration in disaster and emergency management.
Chadron State College health professions graduates Tucker Vahle of Grand Island and Eve Vanderneck of Henderson have been accepted into graduate school.
Honors
Senior thesis artwork by Dakota Boydston, Delaney Feezell and Dacia Hartman, all of Hastings, is included in a Hastings College virtual art exhibition through June 12. The virtual senior thesis exhibition can be viewed online at fizz.hastings.edu (full link: https://fizz.hastings.edu/beyond-the-gallery).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.